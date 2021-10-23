New PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (23 October 2021): Free Pan skin reward

PUBG Mobile Lite has an elaborate cosmetic collection that can generally be obtained via the Winner Pass and in-game store. Either of these methods requires the in-game currency known as BC, but not all players have enough of it to purchase cosmetics.

Surprisingly, some PUBG Mobile redemption codes also work for PUBG Mobile Lite. As a result, gamers in the streamlined version can also earn many rewards for free.

Even though the codes are the same, players using PUBG Mobile Lite will have to redeem them at the game's redemption center to get the rewards.

Working PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for 23 October

I-SEE-U Pan is the reward for this working redeem code (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Redeem code: BVDJZBZ8NC

Rewards: I-SEE-U Pan

Note: The pan skin is not permanent and will only be available to players for a single day.

The redemption code is now active, and PUBG Mobile Lite players should redeem it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the benefits.

Steps to get pan skin PUBG Mobile Lite

If players wish to attain the I-SEE-U Pan in PUBG Mobile Lite, they may follow the exact series of steps given below:

Step 1: There is a specific webpage set up for the redemption of codes. Users can click on this link to reach PUBG Mobile Lite's Redemption Center.

Step 2: Following that, players must type in their PUBG Mobile Lite character ID, the redemption code presented above, and the verification code.

The message will also inform players about the rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Next, they can press the redeem button. Subsequently, a dialog box will come up on the screen asking them to confirm the particulars filled by them, including the IGN and the UID.

This message will inform the user about the name of the rewards.

Step 4: Once users have checked the details, they can press the "OK" button to proceed.

Players can get rewards within the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

If the code was successfully redeemed, a notification with the following text "Redeemed" will appear on the screen. The items will be credited to the account almost immediately in this situation.

If an error message displays that reads "Redemption Limit Reached," it indicates that the code has reached its usage limit. Players will be unable to obtain the benefits when this occurs.

Also Read

Collect the items from the mail system (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: Players can collect the pan from the in-game mail system and equip it from the inventory later.

Edited by Siddharth Satish