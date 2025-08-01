  • home icon
  • New Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 revealed: Everything we know

New Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 revealed: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 01, 2025 02:28 GMT
Sojourn Mythic skin
Sojourn in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The upcoming Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 was officially revealed on the developer livestream held on July 31, 2025. Showcasing the upcoming Mythic and the design philosophy behind crafting such a beautiful skin, the developers went on a deep dive, providing players a backstory on the goals and the intricate philosophies of the design team when it came to making this skin from scratch.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2, and what you can potentially expect from it upon its official release in-game. Read below to know more.

What can we expect from the Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2?

First and foremost, the Sojourn Mythic skin, Ultraviolet, will be released across the globe with the debut of Overwatch 2 Season 18. It'll be featured as the first seasonal mythic to be released in the game. Similar to all the other Mythic skins in OW2, Sojourn's cosmetic will be customizable, providing players access to unique modifiers, starting from color schemes, weapon design, and much more.

One of the most impressive parts of this cosmetic bundle is arguably the VFX effects. The sound-design team has gone overboard to make this cosmetic feel ethereal, and the effort put in by them has come to fruition.

As per the official showcase, the Sojourn Mythic skin will feature the following customizable options:

  • Three headgears
  • Four armor options
  • Four Colorways

Furthermore, this cosmetic bundle will debut alongside a pair of golden-black Mythic Aspects, which will be available for purchase using Mythic Prism within the in-game store.

Similar to previously released Mythic cosmetics, you will be able to get your hands on this unique new cosmetic bundle by collecting Mythic Shards and spending them in the exclusive Mythic shop. If you've bought previous battle passes in the game, you should have more than enough to unlock this skin and its customizable parts upon its debut.

Last but not least, with the release of Sojourn's Ultraviolet skin in Overwatch 2 Season 18, we do expect her pick rate to rise, and the meta to shift in her favor for the first few weeks. Keep an eye out and devise team comps that can shut her down to help secure a few easy wins.

That's everything that we know about the Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Quick Links

