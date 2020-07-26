New song in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about 'Playing With Fire'

PUBG Mobile, which has risen in popularity in the last two years, not only provides its players with immersive and exhilarating gameplay but also offers some cool soundtracks to accompany all the action.

The battle royale sensation has a series of catchy soundtracks, with one of the most popular being ‘On my Way’ by Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko.

There is now a new song that has been added to PUBG Mobile and is being played in specific locations.

The theme of Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, called ‘Spark the Flame’, has recently been made available in the classic mode on Erangel and Miramar maps.

As a part of this theme, players can find various exclusive structures like giant statutes, small statues and several statue camps. These are marked as tents on the map and their location varies in every match.

The tent structures present around the map

New song added in PUBG Mobile

A new song has been added to PUBG Mobile and is being played at tent locations as well as on the spawn island close to the giant statue.

The soundtrack, which was added to the game a day ago, is well-liked and was well-received by the community. However, it is only available in the Miramar and Erangel map.

Players can listen to Playing With Fire by standing close to the giant statue on the spawn island

The song is titled ‘Playing with Fire’ and is sung by the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink. The group consists of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

The song was released in October 2016 and has over 500 million views on YouTube.

