New Step Up event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title on the mobile platform. A part of its popularity can be accredited to numerous events and collaboration. The developers have collaborated with Hrithik Roshan, KSHMR, Money Heist, and more in the past.

As part of the OB 25 update, Free Fire announced a massive collaboration with the Portuguese footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo. A new character based on the Juventus superstar, Chrono, was added in-game. Several new exclusive events and themed in-game items were also introduced in Free Fire.

All details about the new Step Up event in Free Fire

The Step Up event in Free Fire

The developers have recently added a new Step Up event, which offers players the Chrono Top Scorer set. It began on December 21st and draws to a close on December 27th.

The event features three levels, each offering users a specific set of rewards, including the individual items of the Chrono Top Scorer set. They have to spend the in-game currency to make a spin.

The cost of each spin at every level is 39, 99, and 199 diamonds, respectively. The next level will only get unlocked after users make a spin at the current level.

Advertisement

The same rewards can also not be obtained twice, as they will be greyed out once drawn by the users. Hence, players are guaranteed to get the complete Chrono Top Scorer set for 1188 diamonds or less.

All the prizes which the users win will be directly sent to their vault/collection/loadout.

Here is a list of all the rewards:

Level 1

Chrono Top Scorer (Shoes)

Cube fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

3x Dragon Scale (AK-47)

Great Plunder Groza box

Level 2

Chrono Top Scorer (Bottom)

Arm Wave emote

Navy (Backpack)

An Artists Escape (Surfboard)

Level 3

Chrono Top Scorer (Top)

Top Scorer emote

Rainbow Dash

Also read: 5 best female characters in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode