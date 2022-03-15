New story trailer for Soul Hackers 2 delves into the dark narrative of the upcoming JRPG

ATLUS' recent announcement of the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 took many by surprise. It is the first modern entry in the renowned Megami Tensei series of JRPGs to get a multiplatform release.

The original trailer showed off a brief glimpse of everything, from the party characters and main antagonist to combat snippets. The latest PV02 trailer touches on these aspects further with an emphasis on the plot.

Team up to stop the apocalypse in Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2's new footage starts off with the antagonist Iron Mask of the Phantom Society cornering computer engineer Ichiro Onda. The former orders his minion Zenon, an artificial demon, to execute Onda and steal a substance called the Red Covenant from within the engineer.

The trailer then unveils the arrival of the "Great One," which also hails new contracts and Covenants, something the Phantom Society is after. It's not clear what these Covenants are, but the fact that they allow the villainous Phantom Society to enable their doomsday plan implies they're key to the narrative.

It does seem like that is an inherent trait possessed by everyone, and secondary character Figue can also be seen manipulating a golden Covenant.

The trailer provides a small glimpse at the distrust between the party members as they each come from conflicting backgrounds. The scarlet-clad Milady, for example, is a Phantom Society member, which is exactly why fellow party member Cyzo calls her a "traitor." Meanwhile, the "spy" is Arrow, of the Yatagarasu clan of Devil Summoners.

Summon demons to your aid in Soul Hackers 2

HDKirin @HD_Kirin The difference in graphical styles between SMT V & Soul Hackers 2 for the same demons are so wild to see in such a short amount of time. The difference in graphical styles between SMT V & Soul Hackers 2 for the same demons are so wild to see in such a short amount of time. https://t.co/T3VlUhgOKb

From the showcased gameplay, it looks like players won't be able to fight alongside their demons in battle like in the first Soul Hackers game. Instead, they are able to summon demons to attack as needed, like in the Persona games.

Fans are also introduced to foes who are Devil Summoners as well, complete with their own GUMP (or Gun-Computer) that they can use in battle.

All in all, it looks to be another philosophical outing by ATLUS, revolving around the concepts of life and death. Join protagonist Ringo, an AI, on her journey to stop the Phantom Society once again. Soul Hackers 2 launches on most current platforms: PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi