New Valorant Skye exploit allows Trailblazer Wolf to open teleporter and go through walls

Well, Valorant’s Skye is acting a whole lot like Cypher from Act 2.

In the last Act, Cypher was still using his scouting tools to do more than just confirm enemy positions. His camera had an exploit that, when placed at a particular angle on the teleporter doors of Bind, would go through it. The player would then be able to remotely control the door mechanism by just moving the camera around.

The video above shows just how crazy the exploit was, and Riot Games soon patched it in an update. However, Skye now seems to have joined the ranks of “most broken scouting Agent” in his place. In a recently discovered exploit, it appears that her Trailblazer Wolf can not just open teleporter doors but even go through them in Ascent.

However, it’s essential to keep in mind that even though the exploits look incredible at face value, it’s not the most practical way of using her kit. Unlike the Cypher cam, Skye’s Trailblazer Wolf cannot be recalled, and neither does the ability regenerate back after some time.

Hence, the exploit is quite situation-specific but can indeed be round-winning when all the conditions are met.

How to use the Skye Trailblazer exploit in Valorant

The above YouTube video, from KARSN // Valorant, shows in great detail how to use the Skye Trailblazer exploit in both Bind and Ascent.

Screengrab from the video (Image via KARSN // Valorant)

In Bind, the teleporter exploit will come in handy when enemies try to aggressively detour onto a site. Camping inside the teleporter by opening the door with the wolf can help one get some easy frags on unsuspecting enemies who will use the special Bind mechanic.

On Ascent, however, the exploit is primarily used to scout through the doors. It’s especially helpful for defenders in post-plant situations when the Attackers have planted the spike and thus, closed off this direct access onto the site.

Screengrab from video (Image via KARSN // Valorant)

Skye players will not need to immediately shoot down the door and use Trailblazer to first scout out the area and plan their approach accordingly.

However, much of the Valorant community is divided on whether this exploit is a bug or something Riot intended. In a recent Reddit post, there have been many discussions on this, and several feel that Riot might just patch out this exploit in an upcoming update.