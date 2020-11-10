New Wild Rift exploit allows players to replace ‘teleport boot upgrade’ while channeling

League of Legends: Wild Rift has many new exploits in terms of gameplay compared to the base MOBA.

And one of the latest exploits allows players to sell their teleport boot upgrade and buy new ones, even while the teleport is still channeling.

If players aren’t familiar with the base game, League of Legends, they probably won’t know how big of a deal this is for the gameplay.

League of Legends never allowed players to take any other action while the teleport animation was channeling, and Wild Rift allowing this can indeed be game-breaking.

Honestly, Wild Rift fans aren’t exactly sure whether this teleport exploit is intentional on Riot Game’s part or a bug that the devs need to fix as soon as possible.

But, what the players agree on is that newer gamers should abuse the exploit as much as possible, as it’s bound to help them get an edge in ranked matchmaking.

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift player who goes by the handle of klouixe showed just how much of an advantage this exploit can be.

Wild Rift players should utilize teleport exploit to the fullest

The video in the Reddit post shows just how big of an advantage the teleport exploit can make in a game of Wild Rift.

klouixe said:

“I don’t really know if this is intended or not, but you can sell your teleport boots upgrade and buy a different boots upgrade while you are channeling your teleport. You can even use the newly bought boots upgrade right as you tp in.”

The Redditor in the uploaded video shows precisely this with Lee Sin. After channeling the teleport onto the mid lane, the Wild Rift player quickly sells it and purchases a Hextech Protobelt boot upgrade, which he used as soon as the teleport animation was completed.

By the looks of it, players can safely assume that this tactic is definitely worthwhile and can surely take the enemy by surprise when appropriately used.

