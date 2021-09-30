New World is not coming to consoles

New World has taken the PC world by storm from its beta period to its incredible full release.

The MMO from Amazon Games is now available worldwide. Despite some performance issues, New World has seen a ton of players load into the world of Aeternum.

MMO games are typically played on PC, and it looks like New World is sticking to that. While the current generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, could probably run the game, right now, they won't get the chance.

Is New World coming to consoles?

A player fighting a bear (Image via Amazon Games)

Since the well-received beta period, many console players have wondered if New World will ever port over to their favorite device rather than strictly being available for PC.

The answer to that is a no, according to developer Amazon Games. They've fielded the question dozens of times on the official New World Twitter and have come back with a similar answer each time.

New World @playnewworld @awhitekid123 There are no future plans to make New World available on console. It will only be available on PC. @awhitekid123 There are no future plans to make New World available on console. It will only be available on PC.

Console players want to know what kind of plans are in place for the game to make it to consoles. Neither the last nor current generation of gaming consoles will see New World.

New World @playnewworld @InactiveTuna While we understand many players would like to play the game on console, New World will only be available on PC. @InactiveTuna While we understand many players would like to play the game on console, New World will only be available on PC.

It seems like the game will not go the route of other popular MMO titles such as Final Fantasy XIV and The Elder Scrolls Online. Of course, things could always change, and see New World on console someday.

What is New World?

A main promotional image for New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

So, if you are one of those who don't mind playing New World on PC, you might be interested in knowing some more about it. This is the hottest new MMO on the market right now.

The game is only available through Steam at a one-time $39.99 and was launched on September 28, 2021. You can purchase it with a Steam code, as well, purchased from Amazon.

New World is set in the mid-seventeenth century on the fictional island of Aeternum. With PVE and PVP sections, Factions to join, and a wide world to explore, New World is where you can forge your own destiny.

