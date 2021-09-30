How to increase FPS and fix stuttering in New World

New World has finally launched, but players are running into performance and FPS issues.

The newest MMO by Amazon Games has become quite popular, from the beta period to its full release. The landscape of New World is insanely beautiful for those who can run it at its peak.

Unfortunately, not everyone can. Lower-end PC users see FPS drops, stuttering, and more. New World is graphically demanding, meaning many of those settings will need to be lowered to improve performance.

How to fix performance issues in New World

The New World graphical settings menu (Image via Amazon Games)

To deal with performance issues in New World, such as stuttering and lag, you may want to upgrade to 16 GB of RAM. Then install the game onto an SSD to help it load much faster.

If that isn't possible, you'll need to try some other methods. Check and make sure your drivers are up to date. NVIDIA and AMD both released drivers ready for New World before launch.

Issues could persist after those steps have been taken. From there, you'll need to start fiddling with the graphics in New World directly. Make sure the graphic settings are what your PC can handle.

Change the resolution, lower some of the details, and set the max FSP to something more manageable. You can also toggle to show the FPS on the screen, so you know how many frames New World is getting.

PC requirements for New World

A screengrab from a New World trailer (Image via Amazon Games)

It is essential to make sure your PC can even run New World. Every game has its minimum requirements for it to be played on PC. Here are the requirements for this new MMO.

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD

: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD CPU : 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

: 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

If you are in the market for a new PC, upgrading to meet the minimum requirements for New World should be the move. This game is going to be big for a long time.

