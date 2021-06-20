1,058,472 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena's Free Fire has continued to enjoy success in 2021. While consistently ranking in the top 10 most downloaded mobile games (according to sensor tower), the game was nominated again for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award 2021.

Additionally, this year's Free Fire World Series 2021 set a new world record for the highest peak viewership for a live esports event.

The FFWS 2021 witnessed a peak viewership of 5.4 million live viewers, and the Hindi stream alone recorded a whopping 1.9 million peak viewers.

However, to gain an unfair advantage over others, some players use third-party scripts. By doing this, not only do players affect fair play, but the game's competitive integrity is also compromised.

To deal with cheaters, Garena's developers have implemented an updated anti-cheat mechanism to the game. The anti-cheat not only restricts the cheaters but also hands them an instant ban.

A total of 1,058,472 accounts have been banned by Free Fire over the past two weeks for using various hacks. About 55% of cheaters were banned after players reported them.

A break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts

Here is a detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by cheaters in the last two weeks:

The use of auto-aim cheat caused 68.6% of the total cheaters to be banned. The auto-aim feature uses third-party scripts to target enemies' heads automatically.

Almost 17% of users were banned after using teleportation hack. Using this, players can move instantly from one location to another without covering any physical distance.

A total of 12.3% of banned accounts used wallhacks, which allowed them to shoot through walls without any difficulty.

The remaining 2% of users got banned for reasons that have not been revealed.

Additionally, Free Fire also punished more than 13,000 players for intentionally playing with hackers.

