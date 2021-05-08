1,282,282 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most successful battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, with more than 265 million overall downloads.

The game has become a household name in the LATAM, South Asian and South-East Asian regions. It is also growing rapidly in regions like Turkey and North America.

A total of 1,282,282 Free Fire accounts were banned for cheating in the last two weeks

With millions of players logging in to the game daily, it becomes difficult for the developers to keep a check on every single player.

To track cheaters and hackers in Free Fire, the developers have introduced an anti-cheat system that not only records and detects any anomalies in the game but also instantly bans unethical players.

Garena also publishes a bi-weekly report detailing the number of accounts that are permanently suspended for cheating.

The company published a new report on their Facebook page yesterday. According to the report, a total of 1,282,282 Free Fire accounts were banned for cheating in the last two weeks.

Out of these accounts, 53% were banned as a result of player reports. Meanwhile, 33,751 accounts were banned for intentionally playing with hackers.

Compared to the previous report, the latest one witnessed an almost 9% increase in the total number of cheaters banned.

Detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by Free Fire players in the last two weeks

Around 69% of the banned players were using the auto-aim hack, which helps them shoot at enemies automatically.

13.8% of them used the teleport hack, which helps them move faster than any regular player.

10.3% of them used wall hacks, which let them shoot through walls and other solid objects.

6.9% of them were banned for using other miscellaneous hacks.

Free Fire's developers regularly work hard to keep the game clear of cheaters and hackers. They frequently release updates to flush out any bugs, scripts or loopholes that adversely affect the player's in-game experience.

Players can also report cheaters through the in-game report option or by tagging Free Fire officials on different social media platforms.