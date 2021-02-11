1,335,831 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire was the most downloaded game of 2020, with over 266 million downloads. With so many active users, it is necessary for the publishers to provide a fair gameplay environment. Cheaters often install 3rd party scripts to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

To counter this, the developers have put an anti-cheat system in place. The system will detect cheats and ban the players from using them. Players are also expected to get these hackers banned by reporting them to Garena.

Free Fire has been publishing biweekly reports to show how many accounts have been banned. In the latest biweekly report, Free Fire revealed that it banned a total of 1,335,831 accounts for using cheats.

50% of these accounts were banned as a result of reports from other players. Last week, Garena suspended 1,683,261 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 26% fewer cheaters compared to last week.

Free Fire also banned a total of 80,290 accounts for intentionally teaming up with hackers. In last week's report, they banned more than 1,13,005 players who intentionally teamed up with cheaters.

A break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts

Here is a detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by players in the last two weeks:

⦁ 62% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Advertisement

⦁ 28% were banned due to teleportation usage, which is used to move instantly from one location to another without covering the physical distance between players.

⦁ 3% were banned for moving through walls, which gives players an unfair advantage.

⦁ 2% were banned due to Antenna hacks, which are used to learn the position of enemies.

⦁ The remaining 5% got banned due to unspecified reasons.