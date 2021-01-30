1,683,261 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire developers, Garena, have started their crackdown on hackers and cheaters for the year 2021.

Cheating and hacking have been persistent problems for the popular battle royale title. To counter this, its developers have put in place an anti-cheat system that detects the use of cheats and bans the players using them. Players are also expected to get these hackers banned by reporting them to Garena.

Moreover, Free Fire has been publishing bi-weekly reports to show how many accounts have been banned.

In 2020 alone, Garena banned over 30 million accounts for using unfair means to gain advantage in Free Fire.

In the latest bi-weekly report, Free Fire revealed that it has banned a total of 1,683,261 accounts for using cheats. 53% of these accounts were banned as a result of reports from other players.

Free Fire also banned a total of 1,13,005 accounts for intentionally teaming up with hackers.

A detailed Free Fire account of the percentage of hacking software used by players

Here is a detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by players in the last two weeks:

Auto Aim: 42%

Teleport: 35%

Antenna: 10%

Through the walls: 9%

Other hacks: 4%

Garena had earlier published a warning notice for players to stop indulging in cheating and hacking. They also put out out a list of actions that can get a player banned. The list includes: