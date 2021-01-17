1,363,824 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded game in the year 2020. The game also won many accolades including the Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards.

With the massive growth of the player base, the number of cheaters trying to gain an unfair advantage in the game has also increased. Gaming is supposed to be fun, but it’s almost impossible to enjoy the game when you’re worried about getting killed by cheaters.

To combat cheaters, Free Fire developers have put some great anti-cheat mechanisms in place. They also publish bi-weekly reports regarding the bans on their social media pages.

Garena Free Fire bans over 1.3 million cheaters in the last two weeks

In the last two weeks, Garena has banned a total of 1,363,824 accounts for using various cheats. This is an increase of 11% over the previous report which saw 1,218,816 accounts getting suspended.

According to Free Fire, 44% of the accounts were banned due to reports from other players. Every account is permanently suspended.

Additionally, Free Fire also punished 63,785 player accounts for intentionally teaming up with cheaters. In last week's report, they banned more than 33,000 players who intentionally teamed up with cheaters.

A break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts:

⦁ 50% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage. Auto-aim is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

⦁ 38% were banned due to teleportation usage. This is used to instantly move from one location to another without covering the physical distance between them.

⦁ 1% were banned due to the use of an ability to move through covers and walls.

⦁ 5% were banned due to the usage of antenna hacks. These hacks are used to know the enemies' position.

⦁ The remaining 6% got banned due to unspecified reasons.