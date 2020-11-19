$1 Million Super Cup Fortnite tournament announced

Epic Games has put $1 million on the line to help Fortnite Season 4 go out with a bang with the $1M Super Cup - a duos tournament.

This $1 million prize pool will be divided between the top Fortnite players across all servers, with the first place winners splitting $4,000 on the European server, $3,500 on the NA East server, $3,000 on the NA West and Brazil servers, and $2,500 on the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania servers. Advancement in this Fortnite tournament will also differ based on server.

→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

Blog: https://t.co/YxWP49YKvQ

Rules: https://t.co/8wxkzJPAei



Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 17, 2020

Fortnite $1M Super Cup will be a duos tournament

It appears that this cup will be played in a standard Battle Royale duos format, meaning that teams will have less leeway than in the previous Trios tournaments.

Compared to trios, duos teams have to deal with the fact that having a dedicated builder during certain situations will effectively halve their damage potential.

As a result, duos teammates tend to have to play more self-sufficiently. Teamwork, communication, and coordination are all still important skills to have, but it won’t really be possible to divide roles as efficiently as trios or squads can. Instead, both players will be expected to build, fight, and loot as needed.

$1M Super Cup points breakdown

The point distribution for this cup places heavy weight on placing in the top 5, with points dropping off severely after that:

Victory Royale: 55 Points

2nd: 49 Points

3rd: 46 Points

4th: 43 Points

5th: 40 Points

6th: 37 Points

7th: 35 Points

8th: 33 Points

9th: 31 Points

10th: 29 Points

11th: 27 Points

12th: 25 Points

13th: 23 Points

14th: 21 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 17 Points

17th: 15 Points

18th: 13 Points

19th: 11 Points

20th: 9 Points

21st: 7 Points

22nd: 5 Points

23rd: 4 Points

24th: 3 Points

25th: 2 Points

26th-45th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 5 Points

Advertisement

Interestingly, teams will only need to score 11 eliminations to earn as many points as placing in first place, which amounts to clearing just five and a half teams.

Rewarding so many points for eliminations encourages players to take riskier engagements, as earning a single elimination will net more points than surviving to a higher placement.

In this Fortnite tournament, teams will earn 10 points for fully eliminating another team, followed by whatever the net point gain for increasing their placement is.

For most of the game, this will mean either a zero or one point gain, with placement points increasing more rapidly as Fortnite players near the top.

$1M SUPER CUP (DUOS) - NOVEMBER 21



Besides the addition of powers, the materials granted on elimination are reduced to 20 and a material cap set at 200 per material, so use your builds wisely! pic.twitter.com/uNbluOlFFX — SexyNutella - Fortnite DataMiner (@SexyNutella_) November 17, 2020

Therefore, it will be much more important to be the team that scores the elimination than to be the team that merely survives to the top, rewarding players greatly for landing at high population locations and winning. It will be interesting if teams react to this Fortnite tournament’s rules and play more aggressively as a result.