Valorant: 100 Thieves announce full roster for the game

FaZe clan has already signed JasonR and Corey for their Valorant roster.

Valorant has started showing its authority over the first player shooting genre. Since its inception, Valorant has been attracting a lot of retired CSGO professionals. Even the top tier eSports organizations are hustling to sign the best talents for their professional roster.

100 Thieves and FaZe Clan have finally announced their complete professional roster. 100 Thieves has acquired 4 players directly from Team HighGround to complete their 5 player roster.

100 Thieves started their Valorant journey by signing former Counter-Strike Pro "Hiko" earlier this month, and have finally completed their lineup.

100 Thieves roster for Valorant eSports

The lineup includes:

Spencer 'Hiko' Martin

Zachary 'Venerted' Roach

Keane' Valliate' Alonso

Diondre' YaBoiDre' Bond

Alfred 'Pride' Choi

Corey joins FaZe clan for Valorant

Did you really think that was our only @PlayVALORANT announcement of the day?



INTRODUCING FAZE CLAN'S NEWEST VALORANT PRO:



FaZe Corey - @Corey_OW



Presented by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/4IPhjdpGMx — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) June 25, 2020

FaZe Clan has already made two moves on their Valorant journey. They have signed former Optic Gaming CSGO Pro JasonR for their roster. FaZe is planning to build a team around him as he has been announced as the captain.

The second pick comes today in the form of Former Overwatch Pro Corey Nigra. Corey had retired from Professional Overwatch on 8th May to pursue a professional career in Valorant. However, the lineup is incomplete as of now and consists of only Faze JasonR & Faze Corey.

Riot Games' Valorant is definitely creating a buzz amongst the gaming community. After all the hype and wait, Valorant has finally released 'Ranked Mode' to rank players on the basis of match results.

The real grinding has begun as players now aim to reach the top of the rankings. All the regions have received the latest update. Earlier this month, Valorant released globally across the globe after 2 months of closed beta testing.

Riot Games presents VALORANT: a 5v5 character-based tactical FPS where precise gunplay meets unique agent abilities .