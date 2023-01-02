11-year-old Valorant streamer gets banned on Twitter a month after getting suspended on Twitch, community reacts

A Valorant streamer by the name of Lucas "lucas57fr" has found himself in the cogs of a discussion following his suspension from Twitter, a month after he got banned from Twitch for being too young.
For those unaware, the Amazon-owned platform has a minimum age limit of 13 years. Despite streaming under the watchful eyes of his parents, Lucas, who is only 11, did not qualify as a legible creator on the platform, which resulted in his suspension.
The news was shared by online reporter Jake Lucky, whose tweet thread received a host of reactions. While some sided with the platform's decision, others were critical since adult streamers often only get temporary suspensions for violating the platform's Terms of Service (ToS).
11-year-old Valorant streamer's suspension from Twitch provokes debate in the gaming community
As stated earlier, Lucas is not eligible to be a full-time streamer on Twitch since he is only 11 years old. According to the platform's policies, creators between the ages of 13 and 18 can stream, but only after adult supervision at the time of their live broadcast. As per Twitch:
"Children under 13 may not use Twitch. We are committed to upholding our age restrictions to keep kids and teens safe. If you know someone under the age of 13 is using Twitch please let us know."
Following Twitch's decision to suspend the Valorant streamer, Twitter, despite its new ownership, has maintained its policy of having set its age limit to 13 or over. According to Twitter:
"Twitter requires people using the service to be 13 years of age or older."
Lucas' emargo from both platforms has led to a rather diverse set of reactions. As mentioned earlier, while an overwhelming number of people believed his removal was the right choice, some pointed out that other charades often go unpunished. Here are some relevant reactions:
This user suggested that the Twitch chat can get ugly or toxic if unmonitored:
Another user hinted that removing the age restriction could entice many parents to compel their kids to take up streaming to generate revenue. They wrote:
This individual believes that the ban is unjustified since his parents monitor his screen during livestreams:
The community continues to remain divided. Another user said:
Here are some other reactions:
Jake Lucky, who first reported the story, also revealed that the parents admitted that they were wrong in allowing Lucas to stream. As of this writing, the Valorant streamer's parents are in contact with the platform to come to a viable agreement.
