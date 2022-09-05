"See you tonight": Streamer banned for having intercourse live on Twitch has been unbanned after just 7 days

The streaming community has not forgotten the shockingly weird incident that happened last month when a Twitch streamer with the moniker "Kimmikka_" got banned from the platform for having se*ual intercourse on livestream.

The seven-day suspension sparked a massive row over Twitch's inconsistent ban policy, especially after the banned streamer JiDion started accusing the Amazon-owned platform of se*ism and racism.

Kimmikka took to Twitter to share a short GIF of her Twitch channel, announcing that she will start streaming from tonight. In English, the caption reads:

"See you tonight live on my Twitch."

The news did not sit well with many in the streaming community, with Jideon tweeting about it and expressing outrage again.

JiDion remounts attack on Twitch after streamer who had s*x on livestream gets unbanned

JiDion's controversial ban from has been a contentious point among streamers for quite some time. His indefinite suspension from the platform stemmed from an incident in January when he instigated a hate raid against Pokimane. Citing a violation of the harassment policy, Twitch decided to permanently ban the creator.

After some back and forth on Twitter, JiDion made up with Pokimane and released a video of them to ease the tensions. Many felt that this act alone would allow the streamer to get back on the purple platform, but alas that was not the case. In July just before the Amsterdam TwitchCon, JiDion shared a tweet saying his appeal had been rejected.

While Kimmikka was initially banned, JiDion went on TikTok live with her to clarify how long she was banned for. When he heard that it was only for seven days, he got really animated and accused Twitch of se*ism and racism on Twitter. He also made a video titled 'Twitch: Sexist and Favoritism' to explain his side of the story.

In the video, he called upon the authorities to explain why the female streamer only got a week to her ban sentence, but he has been permanently banned even though he has mended his ways. Now that Kimmikka is back to her streaming schedule, JiDion tweeted a screenshot of her Instagram story with the caption:

Since his initial accusations, many mainstream streamers such as Adin Ross and esporting personalities such as Clix have commented on the incident. With a sizeable number of people siding with JiDion, many thought the #TwitchRespond would force the platform to at least address the issue. But nothing of the sort has happened.

Reactions to Kimmikka getting unbanned

Since she is a relatively small streamer, Kimmikka's tweet did not gain much traction. But with JiDion also sharing the story, the debate about Twitch's ban policy has reignited once again. Esports journalist and founder of Fullsquad Gaming, Jake Lucky, also sent out a tweet that has gained significant traction, crossing 10K likes within an hour.

Here are some general reactions to the news of her getting unbanned:

People have been speaking out against the confusing and opaque policies of streaming platforms for quite some time now. Recently, CoryxKenshin accused YouTube of racism and/or favoritism in a video and was wholeheartedly supported by other creators such as Markiplier and JackSepticEye.

Despite some very public outcry, neither Twitch nor YouTube seem to have anything to say about their practices.

