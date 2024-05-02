2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup starts with Fortnite tournament featuring big streamers such as Sketch, Summit1g, and Agent 00

The 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup has kicked off with a Fortnite tournament on May 2 featuring a list of big Twitch streamers and YouTubers such as Sketch, Summit1g, the two-time winner JakenBakeLIVE, and Agent 00. Like previous iterations of the competition, the event will be held every week for the rest of May on Thursdays, with participants battling it out in various games. This year's games list includes Fortnite, League of Legends, Street Fighter 6, and Counter-Strike 2.

The event hosted by the telecom giant AT&T is one of the highlights of streamer-led tournaments, considering the sheer number of popular content creators that participate each year.

The total prize pool is a whopping $250,000 and each weekly winner will be awarded a sum of $10,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice, with the overall winner of the 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup being given an additional $10,000 for charitable donations.

2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup streamer list explored

Expand Tweet

With the esports community growing every year, fans of content creators naturally look forward to any events that pit their favorite streamers against each other in multiplayer games. The 2024 AT&T Annhilator Cup covers almost all major gaming genres such as MOBA, FPS, Battle Royale, and a fighting game, with participants being awarded points based on how they perform in each event.

This year marks the fourth AT&T event and boasts a streamer roster studded with popular Twitch and YouTube stars, including Sketch, the TikTok viral content creator who recently announced an NFL Draft pick for Houston Texans. JakenBakeLIVE, who has won two of the last three tournaments, will also be present.

Here's the full streamer list for the 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup:

Agent00

BoxBox

Doublelift

DrLupo

EmilyyWang

Emiru

Hutch

JakenBake

Lidyuh

Lirik

Lovelylo

Mongraal

MrSavage

Nmplol

Pobelter

Sketch

Starsmitten

Summit1G

SweeetTails

Sydeon

Fans watching the 2024 AT&T Annihilator Cup also stand to win exclusive viewer rewards ranging from Twitch gift cards to in-game items. Fortnite has already introduced a unique UEFN map for the event, and players can use a special code to access it on their own.