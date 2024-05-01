Fortnite AT&T Annihilator Cup: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite has made an unprecedented impact on not just the Creative side of things but also allowed companies and external entities to join in on the excitement and create their own maps. These maps put UEFN's capabilities to the test to truly provide a powerful experience that pays homage to Fortnite's roots.

Such is the case with the AT&T Annihilator Cup maps, created by the Fortnite Creators alliance, which specializes in designing them for companies within the Metaverse. The Annihilator Cup also offers a One Shot Gun Game mode, allowing players to experience the intricately designed map under different conditions.

This article explains how to find the AT&T Annihilator Cup maps and jump into this detailed world created in collaboration with one of the world's biggest service providers.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite AT&T Annihilator Cup maps

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

The Annihilator Cup maps are thoroughly designed by an established Creator in the ecosystem and have been promoted by AT&T themselves, so they should be relatively easy to spot on the Discover menu.

However, if you are unable to find the maps or want to skip the hassle of browsing through them, click the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the AT&T Annihilator Cup maps: 1662-8549-6787 (Battle Royale) and 3939-3038-7626 (One Shot). Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Annihilator Cup map you chose and you can now prepare to join a public lobby.

How to play

Expand Tweet

The AT&T Annihilator map was previously only limited to the Battle Royale game mode and allowed players to explore their surroundings in a match that was straight out of the game's early days. In the Battle Royale map, you will jump out of the Battle Bus and land on it. It has various named POIs for you to explore. Here, your mission is simple — be the last one standing.

However, for the new Annihilator Cup, AT&T has also introduced a One Shot Gun Game mode, where you race to progress through a list of guns and be the first to reach 35 points. In this mode, you must battle it out through the Cyber City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback