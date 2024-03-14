"Shiver me timbers, Geerzy is coming at me": The Pit under fire by Fortnite Creators

The Fortnite community, especially the Creative and UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) side of things, is filled with talented and accommodating people dedicated to pushing the envelope with the tools Epic Games provides them. However, the community can sometimes also invite conflict among creators due to similarities in their maps and ideas.

Such is the case with Geerzy, the creator of The Pit, one of the most popular and played maps in the Fortnite ecosystem. There has been recent drama unfolding among Fortnite Creators with Geerzy at the center, with one creator making fun of the Pit map creator and remarking:

"Shiver me timbers, Geerzy is coming at me"

“Boycott The Pit. All of it.” - Fortnite Creators are frustrated with Geerzy’s behavior and attitude toward smaller creators

The drama with Geerzy began when an X user named @ZyroFPS came forward to shed light on their recently banned Pit map. The creator explained how they released a new Creative map called "The Pit - Season 2," and it featured elements from the classic "The Pit" map but modified to align with the Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2.

Since there are a bunch of maps based around The Pit that have not only been published but have found a lot of success in the game's ecosystem, @ZyroFPS expected no issues to arise from this innocent endeavor. However, they were taken aback when they received a DMCA strike from Geerzy, claiming that "The Pit - Season 2" map infringes on Geerzy's rights.

@ZyroFPS went on to claim how The Pit is not even Geerzy's original idea as the gamemode has existed in Minecraft for a long time, disproving Geerzy's basis for a copyright strike. However, despite Geerzy not providing any evidence to defend his claims, @ZyroFPS's map was delisted from the Trending page, with @ZyroFPS alleging that Geerzy did this to maintain his position at the top with one of the most popular Creative maps in Fortnite.

This is made worse by an interaction shared by X user @NevermoreTitan, where the user showcased one of the moderators/creators behind The Pit map openly getting into an argument with a player who simply did not have a positive opinion on The Pit, claiming that the map is not a creative idea.

On top of this, Geerzy apparently went after a map called "Melon Run," created by X user @OttoPK. An interesting yet noble aspect of the Melon Run map is that all proceeds and earnings from it will go to charity for the women and children in Palestine. However, Geerzy reached out to @OttoPK on X, targeting that @OttoPK's noble endeavor goes against the TOS (Terms of Service) of being a Fortnite Creator.

This has attracted a lot of negative attention towards Geerzy, with members of the community moving to boycott The Pit in an attempt to take a stand against Geerzy's attitude towards other creators, especially in the face of a creator simply trying to raise money for people affected by the war in Palestine.

Nevermore Titan's tweet encouraging players to boycott The Pit (Image via X)

As the debate heats up further, players are rallying and asking Epic Games to take action against the seemingly scummy practices of big map creators like Geerzy to make the Fortnite Creative ecosystem the best it can be.

