Fortnite Creative map sparks controversy online

Fortnite developer Epic Games has fallen into hot soup yet again. A recent X post by a UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) creator known as RipJalens highlights the issues regarding content moderation on the Creative side of things. This topic has been an issue in the past, and despite Epic Games promising to look into it, they are still trying to figure things out.

While this issue may seem exaggerated, it comes into play on numerous levels. As seen over the years, Epic Games denies maps based on certain parameters, but others manage to make it through. While the publisher has its reasons, the community is frustrated.

A prominent example was a Creative map called "Ru$$ia Vs Ukraine." Given the ongoing conflict, such a map shouldn't have been passed, but it did nonetheless. In this scenario, most are frustrated by the map's dubious naming scheme.

Fortnite Creative map's name sparks controversy online, but it shouldn't

Niger is a country in West Africa (Image via Twitter/RipJalens)

Much like the Ru$$ia Vs Ukraine Creative map that sparked controversy, the one creating waves this time around is called "African Niger Hide And Seek." While it may seem like an expletive word is being used, it refers to the West African nation of Niger. However, given the word's pronunciation, it's easy to see the confusion.

Here is how a few users reacted to the post:

As seen from the comments, most users are taken aback and shocked regarding the Fortnite Creative map's name. However, others were quick to mention that it's a country's name and not an expletive word, as most are imagining. One user even stated that it was quite innovative and creative. Unfortunately, there's some bad news.

African Niger Hide And Seek Fortnite Creative map has been removed

Niger ZoneWars is playable for the time being (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Creative map was removed, as a quick search in-game showcases that it is no longer listed. The reason behind Epic Games removing the other map for reasons unknown. That being said, this opens a whole new can of worms for Creative. The only other map still present is Niger ZoneWars.

If a map gets removed after passing through the moderation process, the entire point becomes moot. As such, the question arises of why the Creative map was allowed to be publicly listed in the first place. It's unclear how the process works exactly, but what is clear is that Epic Games has yet to fine-tune it.

Although things have come a long way, there is a lot more work left to be done. Hopefully, Epic Games will address these issues and analyze the parameters being considered.

