Fortnite Tilted Gun Game One Shot: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has no lack of iconic locations, with the game's map constantly undergoing change and evolving to keep the Island fresh and new for players when they drop down. However, throughout the years, one POI (Point of Interest) has become synonymous with the game, establishing itself as a truly remarkable location: Tilted Towers. Ever since its removal, and short return to the game, players have yearned to battle it out against enemies in the streets of Tilted Towers once again.

This is exactly what the Tilted Gun Game One Shot map, created by Fortnite Creator fallzera, provides for players, allowing them to revisit the game's most iconic and beloved location for fierce battles with constantly changing guns and extremely high stakes. This article will break down how you can find the Tilted Gun Game One Shot map and take a trip down memory lane filled with intense and fast-paced combat.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Tilted Gun Game One Shot map

You will have to use a variety of weapons on the map (Image via Jacobonthecob on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With the map having Tilted Towers as a backdrop, it has managed to attract a significant playerbase ever since its release, so you shouldn't have a problem spotting it on the Discover menu. However, to skip the hassle and get straight to the action, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Tilted Gun Game One Shot map: 6164-0245-9636. Once you enter the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Tilted Gun Game One Shot map, and you can now ready up to join a public lobby.

How to play

You can collect easter eggs for XP on the map (Image via Fallzera on YouTube)

After loading into a match on the Tilted Gun Game One Shot map, you will be spawned in a random location in Tilted Towers and assigned a weapon. Your goal is to use this firearm to eliminate an enemy, which will allow you to progress to the next weapon.

The map features a vast variety of weapons from Fortnite's past and present, including Exotics and Mythic weapons like the Thunderbolt of Zeus. The interesting part about the map is you just have to hit enemies with one bullet to eliminate them, raising the stakes as well as providing for a faster pace of combat

In addition to the combat, you can also collect coins and easter eggs spread across the map. Collecting these precious items will provide a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, so you can experience the glory of Tilted Towers while progressing through the tiers and unlocking new rewards.

