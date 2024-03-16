Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Thunderbolt Of Zeus Mythic is great, but it has a major downside

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced many new elements to the Island, ranging from weapons to powerful Mythics that have affected the way players approach combat. One of these additions is the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic, which allows players to channel the power of the gods and throw down three lightning bolts in a row, with the third one capable of damaging opponents through builds.

The Mythic is insanely powerful, especially in a 1v1 scenario. However, there is one problem. When a player triggers the Thunderbolt of Zeus attack, they are temporarily suspended in the air without any protection for the duration of the attack, exposing themselves to easy damage from enemies.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/XAllawiX, who showcased the one fatal flaw with the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic.

Fortnite player showcases how to easily counter the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic

In the Reddit clip, u/XAllawiX can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, clad in the Aphrodite skin from the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass. As the player navigated the landscape, they spotted an enemy duo near a tree in the distance. Using the Warforged Assault Rifle, they were able to swiftly knock down one of the enemies and deal significant damage to the other.

The enemy, being heavily weakened, decided to use the most powerful weapon in their inventory, the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic, to try and easily dispose of u/XAllawiX. However, as they ascended and powered up their Thunderbolt, u/XAllawiX whipped out their Ranger Pistol and began raining fire on them.

The player even took a break from the pistol firing to mockingly perform the Fortnite Popular Vibe emote. They then fired one last bullet to finish the enemy off.

As expected, u/XAllawiX's showcase of the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic's weakness ignited a debate among Fortnite players.

Reddit users u/Nintendude1236 and u/EldensSting highlighted that the Mythic can be extremely powerful when used in the right situation, like opening an assault on an enemy who is not prepared to deal with it. They added that the Mythic is not something that should be used to counter an enemy who has already dealt damage to a player.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/VortexTalon argued that the Mythic cannot be used as an opener, as employing it against an enemy with full health will leave a player vulnerable.

Redditor u/Darkboi98105 suggested ways to work around this weakness by using the Underworld Dash ability that players can acquire at the Underworld water or the Cerberus Aspect of Agility acquired by defeating the Cerberus Boss NPC at Grim Gate.

For now, the Fortnite community continues to adapt to the new Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic and its fatal flaw. It will be interesting to see how players are able to cope with it.

