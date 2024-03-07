Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes: Flying mechanics, Battle Pass skins, God of War, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes will give players an insight into what they can expect to see next season. With the next phase of the storyline mere hours away, the hype is slowly building. While a lot of the information is based on leaks, some of it does come from Epic Games themselves. As such, it's a mix-and-match of official reveals and speculation.

There are rumors tossed into the mix as well, and without proper data-miner information, they will remain so until further notice. That said, here is a compilation of all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Leaked Battle Pass skins - Zeus, Hades, Aphrodite, and more

One of the major Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes has to do with leaked Battle Pass Skins for the upcoming season. According to numerous leakers/dataminers such as HYPEX, ShiinarBR, and others, at least eight Greek Gods will be a part of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Three of them have been confirmed by Epic Games, and one more should be teased in a short while. That said, Zeus, Hades, and Aphrodite are the confirmed skins. Others yet to be confirmed are Hermes, Medusa, Poseidon, and others. They might feature as NPCs on the island all the same.

2) New Named Location and Landmarks

Although Epic Games is yet to confirm any new Named Locations and/or Landmarks, there are rumors of three being added next season. One will be Mount Olympus - Zeus will be located here. Another would be an underground temple of sorts for Hades. The last one could be a water-based Named Location and/or Landmark for Poseidon. No other information is available for the time being.

3) New mechanics - Flying

One of the major Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes talks about a new mechanic. Thanks to the teaser provided by Epic Games and information from several leakers/dataminers, it seems players will be able to fly next season. It's unclear if this will be done with the help of a new mechanic alone or if it will tie up alongside a new item.

For this reason, many speculate that Hermes could sell an item known as The Talaria of Mercury or more commonly known as The Winged Sandals of Hermes. Using this item, players would be able to take flight and cover long distances with ease. Epic Games could reveal things within the next few hours or maybe in a trailer tomorrow (March 8, 2024).

4) Fortnite x God of War and Persona

According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes, God of War and Persona will have a collaboration in-game. The former is a very likely candidate for several reasons. Kratos was designed by the current CCO of Epic Games, Charlie Wen. Young Kratos was also featured in a recent survey. Since upcoming ventures are often featured on surveys, this is a good indication that Young Kratos could be an outfit/skin in-game.

As for the Fortnite x Persona collaboration, the information comes from highly respected leaker/data-miner Midori. Since they were able to predict information correctly time and time again, this crossover will likely happen. The speculated timeline is March 12, 2024.

5) Fortnite x Avatar:The Last Airbender

Coming to the last of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes, Avatar: The Last Airbender will be featured in-game mid-season. The information was exclusively brought to light by veteran leaker/dataminer iFireMonkey. Given his reputation for these types of leaks, the collaboration will come through for certain.

It will be a mini-event similar to that of TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). There will be challenges/quests, freebies, and likely weapons as well for players to try out. More information will come to light once Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 comes out.

