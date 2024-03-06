Rumor: Fortnite Persona collaboration in development

According to information obtained by leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, a Fortnite Persona collaboration is currently in development. The information was shared by the reliable Sega leaker Midori. As per the details, Epic Games and Sega have been in talks regarding the collaboration for some time now. It would seem that numerous sessions/meetings were held between 2022 and 2023.

While this is still a rumor, Midori was the leaker/data-miner who leaked the last two Persona games. As such, it has some weight to it. The Persona collaboration in talks with Fortnite is believed to be Persona 3.

That said, here is what the Fortnite Persona collaboration could encompass if and when it comes to pass.

Fortnite Persona collaboration: Everything we know so far

According to other leakers/data-miners such as ShiinaBR, Wensoing, and TunaDrift, the Fortnite Persona collaboration has some truth. However, there is no timeline in place. Since Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will deal with Greek mythology, Persona as a whole does not fit into the picture at all.

With other major collaborations such as God of War, Kevin Sorbo's Hercules, and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, rumored to be coming, it leaves little room for Persona. Furthermore, with the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration supposedly in development for Chapter 5 Season 2, there's not much room for many more.

Nevertheless, it's too soon to say how things will pan out. Epic Games has been known to have multiple collaborations running simultaneously. Since they have worked in the past, there is no reason why it should or could not work moving forward.

That said, until more concrete evidence can be provided, this should be treated as a rumor for the time being.

If the Fortnite Persona collaboration comes through, what could it encompass?

As Persona 3 is a video game, the collaboration will likely be limited to cosmetics if it comes to fruition in Chapter 5 Season 2. The same pattern has been followed for many more games in the past, such as Halo, God of War, and Destiny 2, to name a few.

However, if it is scheduled for Chapter 5 Season 3, the Fortnite Persona collaboration could be conducted on a much grander scale. Epic Games could have a mid-season event similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Only time will tell what Epic Games has planned.

