Rumor: Upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 collaborations to include God of War, One Piece, Persona, and more

According to the latest rumors, over a half dozen collaborations could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This information was brought to light by several leakers/data miners, such as ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, Wensoing, and TunaDrift. It would seem that the leak was relayed via a playtester who had access to the upcoming season and its content.

For this reason, it's being treated as a rumor, and rightfully so. Given that there is no data-mined information at play here, none of these could come to fruition during Chapter 5 Season 2.

That being said, here's more information about this rumor and all the potential collaborations that could be featured in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could feature up to 10 different collaborations

Based on the information provided via these Fortnite rumors, there seem to be up to 10 different collaborations that could feature in-game. Here is the list:

God of War - Kratos returns alongside his son, Atreus

One Piece

Xena

Kevin Sorbo's Hercules

Final Fantasy 7

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

Halo Wars

Two more Greek mythology-themed collaborations

Persona

In terms of what could be featured in-game, God of War, Kevin Sorbo's Hercules, and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom are the best bets. It's unclear what the other two Greek mythology-themed collaborations could be, but they are potential candidates as well.

As for the other names on the list, they seem more of a mix-and-match of collaborations that could appear later in Chapter 5. Xena, Final Fantasy 7, and Halo Wars have no correlation to the Greek mythology theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

On the other hand, there are dedicated rumors about upcoming collaborations with One Piece and Persona, but nothing has been found in the files. Given these circumstances, they could remain mere rumors or speculation.

The only other collaboration that has a high probability of coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Since the news was shared exclusively by veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, the odds of it coming true are rather solid.

When could these collaborations start in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Since they are all based on rumors, it's hard to say when or even if they will start any time next season. While all these collaborations could indeed come true, there is no substantial evidence to support the theory.

Unless Epic Games drops an official hint/teaser or leakers/data miners are able to data-mine information, this should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. On that note, more details regarding potential collaboration could surface as soon as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 starts on March 8, 2024.

