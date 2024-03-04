Rumor: Young Kratos Fortnite Skin could be in development in Chapter 5 Season 2

Young Kratos Fortnite Skin could be in development, according to a recent survey that was spotted by X user IbraYtti. The information has also been shared by several veteran Fortnite leakers/dataminers such as HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey on X. Based on their knowledge, a Young Kratos Fortnite Skin could be coming to the Item Shop in Chapter 5 Season 2.

This stems from the fact that brands/franchises/characters mentioned in surveys often find their way into the Metaverse. This pattern has been seen for years, and while not everything mentioned makes the cut, many of them do. As such, the rumor regarding a new Kratos Skin/Outfit could be based on some truth. However, there is more at play than mere rumors.

Young Kratos Fortnite Skin could arrive due to Epic Games' CCO, Charlie Wen

While having Young Kratos in Fortnite is solely based on the fact that he was mentioned in a leaked survey, there is more at play. Kratos was originally designed by Charlie Wen, who is currently Epic Games' CCO. Given that Epic has collaborated with Sony to bring Kratos and even Aloy to the Metaverse, the chances of another collaboration with God of War are strong.

Furthermore, with Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek mythology-themed, this is the perfect time for another character from God of War to be introduced. The last time Kratos was in the Item Shop was almost three years ago. As such, he has been vaulted for quite some time and is highly sought after.

Unvaulting the old skin and introducing a new one would be a win-win situation for Epic Games and the community. Even if the Young Kratos Fortnite Skin is not the lucky pick for Chapter 5 Season 2, the community would be happy with Atreus or Freya. Given how popular the franchise has become over the past two decades, every character would be welcomed into the Metaverse.

When could the Young Kratos Fortnite Skin be added?

It's difficult to answer this question as there is no tangible evidence that it even exists. While there are plenty of reasons why Young Kratos could be added in as a skin, there is no data-mined proof. Until that occurs, this will remain a what-if situation.

The only leaked Chapter 5 Season 2 skin to be data-mined and showcased in-game thus far is Odyssey. She is currently an NPC on the island and will likely remain so until the end of next season. That said, it's left to be seen if Young Kratos Fortnite Skin becomes a reality.

