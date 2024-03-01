Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks predict Odyssey to be Ranked Skin

Recent Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks predict Odyssey will be a Ranked Skin. The information was brought to light by leaker/dataminer, GMatrixGames. It was further shared by veteran leakers/dataminers, HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Given that they are well-known in the community and have been right about these types of leaks in the past, this is expected to come true as well.

At the moment, Odyssey is an NPC located on an island. She can be found at Ruined Reels (Named Location). Southwest of the area, the Titan Hand is slowly emerging as well. Once Pandora's Box has been opened, it will mark the end of Chapter 5 Season 1.

Coming back to the Odyssey Skin, it will likely be a freebie for players to acquire in Chapter 5 Season 2. Here's everything we know about it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Odyssey Skin could be free

Based on these Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, it would seem that the Odyssey Skin is not only ranked, but will be free as well. Rather than buying it from the Item Shop, players will be able to earn it by playing in the Ranked Mode. Although this is easier said than done, it will not be impossible.

While the Ranked Mode is competitive in nature, it is possible to reach Unreal Rank by playing diligently throughout the season. Once you obtain it, you will remain as such until Chapter 5 Season 2 ends.

According to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, the Odyssey Skin will have roughly six styles for you to choose from. Each one corresponds to the rank you have unlocked. Once acquired, you can switch between them at will. Keep in mind they do not have any competitive advantage.

On the contrary, wearing the Odyssey Skin and using the Unreal style may cause you to become a marked target in the Ranked Mode. Players will want to eliminate you to thin out the competition.

Will Odyssey play a major role in Chapter 5 Season 2?

Based on the numerous Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks at hand, it's very likely that Odyssey will play a role in things to come. Since she has dialogues related to Society Medallions and Mosaic Tiles, there is a lot lying beneath the surface to be showcased for certain.

It will not be long before Epic Games sheds light on her lore and her role in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Given that she's also one of the many leaked Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Skins, players will be able to cosplay as her in-game soon enough.

