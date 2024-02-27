All Mosaic Tiles locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

As part of the buildup to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has unveiled new Mosaic Snapshot quests, allowing players to get a crash course on what the upcoming season could hold for them. During the Mosaic Snapshot questline, players have to go around the Island and look for Mosaic Tiles in Mosaic Caches, something that will seemingly provide a hint toward the storyline and tie into the narrative in Chapter 5 Season 2.

This article will break down all the locations where players can find Mosaic Caches to complete the Mosaic Snapshot quests and not only gain an insight into Chapter 5 Season 2, but also gain XP to progress through the Big Bang Battle Pass.

Where to find Mosaic Tiles and Mosaic Caches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Mosaic Tiles can be found in multiple locations throughout the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, and players must interact with these spots to dig up the Mosaic Caches. Below is a list of all the locations where players can find and dig up Mosaic Tiles:

The Windmill

The Other Windmill

The Other Other Windmill

The Cemetary

It is important to remember that these quests not only tie into the Fortnite Chapter 5 storyline but also provide a healthy amount of XP for the Battle Pass. This means that players will be clamoring to make their way to these locations and complete the quests as soon as possible, so they are bound to run into competition when trying to complete the Mosaic Snapshot quests.

What are all the Mosaic Tiles for in Chapter 5 Season 1?

Apart from being another set of quests that can provide XP for the Battle Pass, collecting all 300 Mosaic Tiles and completing all the Mosaic Snapshot quests will also unlock the brand new "Odyssey's Origin" loading screen, which serves as a teaser for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

The loading screen seemingly features Cerebrus, a character that has been rumored to debut in Chapter 5 Season 2. This is not just due to the reported Greek Mythology theme of the upcoming season but also a skin bearing similarities to Cerebrus being featured in a recent survey. This further fuels speculations of the monstrous watchdog of the underworld making its way to the Fortnite Island.

As Chapter 5 Season 2 draws closer, it seems like Epic Games is working hard to set players up for a massive season filled with mythological figures and new storyline developments.

