Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: When is it coming out?

Based on the official information provided by Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will come out on March 8, 2024. The Big Bang Battle Pass for Chapter 5 Season 1 will be valid until March 8, 2024, at 2 am Eastern Time. From then on, players will be unable to gift or purchase the Big Bang Battle Pass.

If you have Battle Stars to spare, all remaining cosmetics will be unlocked and added to your locker in Chapter 5 Season 2. However, if you are not at the maximum seasonal level of 200, some cosmetics will not be rewarded. As such, they will be vaulted. Read on for more information on when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is coming out.

Disclaimer: The time mentioned in this article has been estimated based on past trends.

When will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 go live?

The exact date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ending and Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 starting has been confirmed, but the time has not. The downtime and, subsequently, the transition from Chapter 5 Season 1 to Chapter 5 Season 2 could start at 2 am Eastern Time.

Epic Games will first disable the ability to gift and/or purchase The Big Bang Battle Pass and then slowly take the servers offline. Usually, downtime for updates begins at 4 am Eastern Time. Servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior. If this pattern were to repeat, the servers would go offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time.

After 30 minutes, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and subsequent update v29.00 will officially begin. This will last a few hours before Epic Games brings the servers online. Based on past downtimes and major updates, Chapter 5 Season 2 could start at these given times:

Pacific Standard Time : Friday, 5 am

: Friday, 5 am Mountain Time : Friday, 6 am

: Friday, 6 am Central Time : Friday, 7 am

: Friday, 7 am Eastern Time : Friday, 8 am

: Friday, 8 am Brazil: Friday, 10 am

Friday, 10 am London, United Kingdom : Friday, 1 pm

: Friday, 1 pm India : Friday, 6:30 pm

: Friday, 6:30 pm China : Friday, 9 pm

: Friday, 9 pm Japan : Friday, 10 pm

: Friday, 10 pm Sydney, Australia : Saturday, 12 am

: Saturday, 12 am Auckland, New Zealand: Saturday, 2 am

Remember that since these are based on speculation and past updates, they are very likely to change. Since Epic Games only provides an update once servers are online, it's hard to predict when the exact time will be. However, taking into account that a lot of content will be added, four to six hours should be the likely timeline for the most part.

