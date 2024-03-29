Fortnite Ranked One Shot Tilted: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

One Shot was one of the most beloved LTMs (Limited Time Modes) to ever come to Fortnite, bringing low gravity fun mixed with the high stakes of every player using a sniper rifle to try and hit their opponents just once. However, ever since its removal from the base game, One Shot has become one of the most sought-after game modes in the Creative mode, and thanks to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), players can enjoy this game mode in Creative Maps.

A map that does this particularly well is the Ranked One Shot Tilted, created by Fortnite Creator dodoeu, and it puts players into a low gravity field within the iconic Tilted Towers to engage in sniper battles at both long and short range. This article will break down how players can find the Ranked One Shot Tilted Creative map and relive this classic game mode once again.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ranked One Shot Tilted map

Players can experience Tilted Towers in a One Shot environment (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

UEFN map code

While you should be able to find the Ranked One Shot Tilted map in the Discover menu easily, the vast library might make it difficult to locate this specific map. In that case, you can just make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to put in the designated UEFN map code for the Ranked One Shot Tilted map: 0861-6125-0251. Once you have entered the UEFN Fortnite map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Ranked One Shot Tilted map, and you can now queue into a match to join a public lobby.

How to play

Players can engage in intense sniper battles in Ranked One Shot Tilted (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you have joined a match on the Ranked One Shot Tilted map, you will be spawned into the iconic Tilted Towers Fortnite POI and provided with a random sniper rifle. The goal of the game mode is simple: float around in a low-gravity environment while trying to snipe enemies out of the air. Every time you respawn, you will be granted a different sniper rifle while the Impulse Grenades and Inflate-A-Bull remain consistent.

What sets this map apart from other One Shot Fortnite Creative maps is the implementation of the Ranked system. You can rise through the ranks within this game mode by getting eliminations. Every elimination grants five points, while every death you incur makes you lose two points.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!