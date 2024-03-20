LEGO Fortnite Prop Hunt: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) capabilities of the LEGO Fortnite game mode seem to be receiving a huge push from both Epic Games and the LEGO group. They have just released three brand new UEFN LEGO maps, bringing a whole new dimension of fun and variety to the LEGO game mode. One of these new maps is the LEGO Fortnite Prop Hunt map, which brings the classic Prop Hunt formula to a world filled with LEGO bricks and items.

Unlike the previously released LEGO Obby Fun UEFN map, which primarily focused on platforming gameplay, the LEGO Prop Hunt map takes a PvP approach to the game. The game mode pits players against each other in a shopping mall setting filled with various props for players to utilize and morph into.

This article will explain how you can find this new prop-filled UEFN experience from the LEGO group and get the most out of the Creative map.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Prop Hunt UEFN map

The LEGO Prop Hunt game mode takes players to a shopping mall. (Image via The LEGO Group)

UEFN map code

Much like the previous LEGO Obby Fun and LEGO Raft Survival maps, the LEGO Prop Hunt game mode has been constructed entirely in UEFN exclusively using LEGO bricks and items. Since this is a new game mode, players should easily find it in the main lobby.

However, if for some reason you can't locate the map, all you have to do is navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will be prompted to put in the UEFN map code for the LEGO Fortnite Prop Hunt: 5904-6500-3430.

Once you input the code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Prop Hunt map. You are now ready to join the Prop Hunt madness with other players.

How to play

Players have to play as props or hunters. (Image via The LEGO Group)

Once the players have joined the game mode, they will be assigned a role as either a hunter or a prop. The players playing as props have to utilize their Prop-O-Matic as well as their environment to the best of their abilities to stay hidden while the hunters pursue and try to eliminate the props before time runs out. If the props are able to survive throughout the game, they win the round.

Now you know all there is to know about the LEGO Prop Hunt map, so get ready to jump in and experience what the Unreal Engine side of LEGO Fortnite has to offer.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!