LEGO Fortnite Obby Fun: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Epic Games recently introduced two new LEGO Fortnite Creative UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) game modes, Obby Fun and Raft Survival, created by the LEGO group. These new maps serve as the game's first foray into LEGO UEFN Creative game modes, with the Obby Fun map requiring you to jump on platforms to progress.

The LEGO UEFN map serves as a massive development in Fortnite's collaboration with the LEGO Group. That said, in this article, we provide the necessary steps to hop into the Obby Fun map and explore a new dimension of LEGO gameplay in Fortnite.

Everything you need to know about LEGO Fortnite Obby Fun map

UEFN map code

The new Obby Fun map has been created entirely using LEGO bricks in UEFN. Players can seamlessly access this LEGO experience through the Island code for the game mode. The UEFN map code for the LEGO Obby Fun map is 6344-4048-9837. Players must go to the Search icon in the top left corner of the main game menu, input the UEFN map code, and hit confirm.

This will change your current game mode to LEGO Obby Fun, after which you can explore the simplistic yet challenging LEGO UEFN game mode.

How to play

Once you've launched a game in the LEGO Obby Fun mode, your in-game LEGO Minifigure will be placed on a platform high in the sky. This will serve as the starting point for your journey through the mode. During the game mode, you must keep jumping forward between various platforms and avoid falling off the edge.

The game mode starts you off with simple platforms and jumps that can be easily navigated. However, it is important to remember that as the game mode progresses, the platforms and jumps will gradually become more challenging, forcing you to adapt and pay attention to your surroundings.

The goal of the LEGO Obby Fun game mode is simple: get to the end of the series of platforms without falling off. Since the Fortnite game mode has a 3+ age rating, players of all ages can play it.

As players immerse themselves in one of the first two LEGO Fortnite UEFN experiences ever, they are keen to see how Epic Games integrates this new feature into the game and transforms the LEGO experience moving forward, especially in the highly-anticipated Chapter 5 Season 2.

