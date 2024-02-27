LEGO Fortnite Raft Survival: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has just surprised everyone by releasing the new LEGO Fortnite Raft Survival game mode, a bespoke UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) experience created by Epic Games that features players attempting to survive on a raft in an oceanic landscape as pirates rain fire upon them. The map's release is a breakthrough as it is one of the first two Creative UEFN experiences ever, seemingly paving the way for other maps in the future.

This article will break down all the steps you need to follow to hop into the Raft Survival map and explore this brand-new experience created by Epic Games and the LEGO Group.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Raft Survival map

UEFN Map Code

The LEGO Raft Survival map has been created in UEFN, and players can access the experience through the Island code for the game mode. The UEFN map code for LEGO Fortnite Raft Survival is 2975-0725-2749. Players must go to the Search icon in the top left corner of the main game menu, input the Island code, and hit confirm.

This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Raft Survival, and you can prepare to explore what the first ever Creative UEFN-made LEGO game mode has to offer.

How to play

After joining a game of LEGO Raft Survival, your in-game LEGO Minifigure will be placed on a raft alongside your squadmates, depending on how many players join the match. During the game mode, one must attempt to stay afloat on their raft while a ship full of pirates rain cannon balls towards them.

Players can manage to stay afloat by constantly repairing their raft using different materials and LEGO pieces, which can be acquired by searching chests that can pop up around the raft and also be found adrift in the surrounding ocean. With a 3+ age rating, the game mode is designed to be a kid-friendly experience, so it can be enjoyed by players of all ages.

The possibilities of bringing UEFN to the LEGO game mode are endless, and players can expect even more LEGO UEFN maps down the line. While the ability to create custom LEGO maps has still not been released to all players, it is fair to assume that the community will have a field day with this new feature once it arrives.

