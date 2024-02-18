Facial animation difference between LEGO Fortnite and BR Outfit is major, community left perplexed

Fortnite is known for its vast cosmetic library, with emotes especially playing an important part in a player's gameplay experience. In a recent revelation that left everyone in shock, a player u/FaerieBerri highlighted the stark differences between the facial animations for characters' BR (Battle Royale) and LEGO Fortnite minifigures during emotes.

The game's emotes have certainly been under fire lately, with players seemingly growing frustrated with the continuous lazy emotes released by Epic Games. However, u/FaerieBerri highlighted a deeper and easy-to-miss issue with the latest emotes, showcasing how the LEGO Minifigures emotes seem more detailed and expressive.

The Fortnite community is confused as to why Battle Royale emotes are less detailed

In the Reddit clip (attached above), the player highlighted the difference between the facial animations of BR characters and LEGO Minifigures during emotes while using the Hope skin from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass for comparison. Shockingly, the contrasting level of expressiveness when it comes to the characters' faces is well-defined.

The LEGO minifigure version of Hope showcases a broader range of emotions and facial animations compared to the more static expressions exhibited by the BR character model.

u/FaerieBerri provided even more compelling evidence as they showcased similar instances of this using various emotes, including Boo'd Up Groove, the contentious No Cure emote and Make Some Waves. In all three of these emotes, the LEGO Minifigures' facial expressions seem much more animated and fit the tone of the emote, unlike the BR model's static expressions that ruin the overall enthusiastic vibe of the emotes.

The Fortnite community was understandably divided over the stark contrast in emote animations, with players expressing how they prefer some of the emotes in their LEGO versions. Some noted that a few recent emotes, like the No Cure emote, seem to resonate much better with the LEGO Minifigures, with the expressiveness adding to the emote's overall feel. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

While some players expressed disappointment with the seemingly lazy facial expressions, others demanded LEGO variations of new emotes like the Reaper's Showtime emote, which has garnered quite a fanbase within the community. Meanwhile, others reminisced about older emotes, which were a lot more expressive, with some even claiming that newer emotes have been made low effort due to the introduction of the LEGO Fortnite mode.

As the Fortnite community further explores the discrepancies between the LEGO Minifigures and BR models, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will listen to the community when it comes to more dynamic facial expressions during emotes.

