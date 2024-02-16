Fortnite concept artist turns the Reaper's Showtime emote into a concept skin, community blown away

The Fortnite community is renowned for its creativity and skill in bringing certain elements to life within the game. In a recent Reddit post by u/Technical-Isopod-535, the Fortnite concept artist showcased a whimsical yet breathtaking concept skin inspired by the scythe from the newly released Reaper’s Showtime emote.

The Reaper's Showtime emote was introduced to the game recently as an Item Shop cosmetic for 500 V-Bucks, and it quickly became one of the more beloved emotes in the game. u/Technical-Isopod-535, however, had an entirely different idea when they saw the emote, transforming the scythe from the emote into a full-fledged outfit, complete with a back bling to go with it.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's concept for a Reaper's Showtime skin

The concept skin features a design that heavily relies on the demonic theme of the Reaper's Showtime emote, with the scythe featured in the emote serving as the base foundation for the concept. However, despite the skin featuring a demonic design, the concept artist added a shirt and overalls to the concept, adding a layer of charm and lightheartedness to the otherwise grim theme.

Additionally, the Fortnite concept artist also envisions a back bling to go with the outfit. The back bling features the eye logo on flames, adding to the character's aesthetic and combining the whimsical and dark elements to create a visually unique design.

The recent rumors regarding a potential collaboration with Hazbin Hotel, the popular adult animated show, make this concept skin even more intriguing. While there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games regarding an upcoming collaboration, the Reaper's Showtime emote already has ties to the show. The concept keeps that in mind as the connection is also referenced in the back bling since it includes the red eye design from the show.

The Fortnite community was left in awe of the concept skin put on display by u/Technical-Isopod-535, with players expressing their appreciation for the creativity and overall design of the concept. Many players expressed how they would love to see Hazbin Hotel and its characters come to the game, especially with elements like new NPC bosses based on characters from the show. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As anticipation continues to build in the Fortnite community, it remains to be seen if a collaboration with Hazbin Hotel could bring characters from the show to the game and bring the concept skin by u/Technical-Isopod-535 to life.

