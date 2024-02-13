Fortnite concept artist creates the perfect Hazbin Hotel cosmetic bundle, community wants it in-game

Fortnite's ability to collaborate with popular franchises and media IPs (Intellectual Properties) has become a beloved aspect of the game, allowing players to see and play as their favorite characters with unique in-game cosmetics. In a new Reddit post by u/VincentWeir, the concept artist showcased a tantalizing glimpse of what a collaboration with Hazbin Hotel could potentially look like.

Hazbin Hotel, a beloved adult animated series created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, has become renowned for its irreverent humor and quirky characters. It revolves around a group of colorful characters, and the collaboration concept by u/VincentWeir perfectly brings the world of Hazbin Hotel to the Fortnite universe.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's concept for a Hazbin Hotel collaboration

The concept, intricately designed by the talented Fortnite concept artist u/VincentWeir themselves, proposes a range of cosmetics from Hazbin Hotel that would undoubtedly be thrilling additions to the game. The cosmetic bundle includes items, such as

Charlie Morningstar Outfit (Default Style and “Ultimate Form” Style with a built-in emote)

A Keekee Back Bling Pet

Vaggie Outfit

Vaggie’s Wings Back Bling + Glider

Alastor Outfit (Default Style and “Ultimate Form” Style with a built-in emote)

Old Timey Radio Back Bling

Angeldust Outfit (Default Style and Four Arm Style)

Fat Nuggets Back Bling

Charlie’s Trident Pickaxe

Angelic Spear Pickaxe

Alastor’s Microphone Pickaxe

Sir Pentious’ Airship Glider

Underworldly Antlers Glider

Do We Have A Deal? Emote

Fire Flight Emote

Poison Jam Track

More Than Anything Jam Track

Adam’s Guitar Instrument

Alastor’s Microphone Instrument

The concept's inclusion of the newly introduced Jam Tracks and instrumental cosmetics inspired by the series further demonstrates how well thought-out the concept is and how it could be seamlessly integrated into the world of Chapter 5.

The prospect of a potential Hazbin Hotel collaboration proposed by u/VincentWeir has ignited the collective imagination of the community. Many players expressed their excitement for the idea of embodying their favorite characters from the show.

Community members enthusiastically proposed ideas like the Hazbin Hotel potentially becoming a Point of Interest (POI) on the Chapter 5 map and other ideas like Alastor or Adam as NPC bosses on the map. These potential inclusions could make the collaboration more in-depth and thoughtful. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Since Epic Games has already showcased its willingness to collaborate with adult animated series with the inclusion of the Peter Griffin skin in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, the community hopes the world of Hazbin Hotel joins Fortnite's vast library of collaborations.

