What are Jam Tracks in Fortnite?

Fortnite has introduced a new innovative feature by releasing Jam Tracks as part of the newly launched Fortnite Festival experience. These serve as musical assets introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, and players can incorporate them into their Festival experience and play their favorite songs from their favorite artists.

As players advance through the Season 1 Pass, Opening Night, they can unlock Jam Tracks. The tracks available are some of the biggest hits of all time. For players who are seeking a broader selection or instant access to music, some new Jam Tracks can also be purchased from Item Shop using V-Bucks.

How to use Jam Tracks in Fortnite

Jam Tracks can be used in many different ways in the game, as players can use them not only in Festival game mode but also in Battle Royale. These musical assets can be incorporated into their Main Stage performances and Jam Stage experiences. Designed to enhance the audio library of this game, Jam Tracks offers players a unique way of engaging with music.

In the Main Stage segment of the Fortnite Festival, you have the opportunity to build their setlists by integrating Jam Tracks. Whether you're performing with friends or doing a solo performance, these songs can elevate your in-game concert experience, allowing you to personalize your journey with your favorite songs.

The Jam Stage allows players to take the Jam Tracks a step further with the introduction of four distinct Jam Loops:

Lead Loops

Drum Loops

Vox (Vocals) Loops

Bass Loops

You can play around and experiment with these Jam Loops to create unique mashups during collaborative performances. The Jam Stage encourages players to showcase their musical prowess and creativity, fostering a sense of cooperation as they navigate the dynamic content of the Fortnite Festival.

Additionally, the Jam Tracks can also be utilized as emotes in the Battle Royale mode, as up to four gamers can do the Lead, Vocals, Drums, and Bass. Players can also adjust the key, tempo, instruments, and mode of what they're listening to.

The newly added Jam Tracks range from iconic rock hits from Fall Out Boy and commercial successes from The Weeknd to original tracks by Epic Games. The developers have officially confirmed that more Jam Tracks are coming to this title, expanding its library even further.

