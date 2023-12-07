Fortnite Festival to reportedly feature Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and others, leaks show

Fortnite has consistently pushed the boundaries of what an online game can offer, and the upcoming Fortnite Festival is set to raise the bar yet again, with even more collaborations expected. The music and rhythm-based mode, akin to popular games like Guitar Hero, is slated for release on December 9, 2023, and recent leaks suggest that it will be bigger than expected.

The collaboration with The Weeknd for Season 1 of the Event Pass, a new Battle Pass-like system, has already stirred excitement among players, and new leaks from prominent leaker HYPEX suggest a lineup that is more star-studded, featuring chart-topping hits from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and many more.

This article explores the various artists that could possibly be a part of the collaboration.

Kendrick Lamar reportedly joining the Fortnite Festival alongside other popular artists

The Fortnite Festival Event Pass for Season 1 has already been confirmed to include a collaboration with The Weeknd, promising players an immersive musical experience within the game. His hit songs, including "Save Your Tears," "The Hills," "Blinding Lights," and "Take My Breath," have been hinted at as part of the tracklist in the new leaks.

The leaks have added further fuel to the excitement surrounding the Festival, revealing a diverse playlist that spans various eras and genres. The leaked tracklist includes the following songs:

Kendrick Lamar - "i"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy

NF - "The Search"

Lady Gaga - "Bad Romance"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Imagine Dragons - "Thunder"

PSY - "Gangnam Style"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow - "Emo Girl"

Each song included in the leaked set list showcases a distinct musical style, making sure that players of all tastes will find something to enjoy at the Fortnite Festival. From the introspective rap of Kendrick Lamar to the pop anthems of Lady Gaga and the chart-topping success of Billie Eilish, the lineup promises to deliver an engaging and dynamic musical experience.

Fortnite has become synonymous with bringing players together through shared experiences, and the upcoming Festival should be no exception. If the leaked song list is anything to go by, it showcases Epic Games' commitment to offering an inclusive and diverse musical tapestry that caters to players all worldwide.

Whether players are fans of rock, hip-hop, pop, or K-pop, the Festival is poised to deliver an unprecedented fusion of music and gaming.

As the game continues to innovate and evolve, the leaked lineup for the Fortnite Festival has sparked anticipation and excitement for what promises to be a groundbreaking event. With the initial inclusion of The Weeknd in Season 1 of the Event Pass and the further potential inclusion of artists like Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga, the Festival will potentially be one for players to remember.

