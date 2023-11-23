"Having 3 separate Eminem skins is extremely greedy": Fortnite community upset as Epic Games could potentially not include Styles

Fortnite is renowned for its vibrant cosmetic offerings and innovative crossovers. However, the game has recently found itself in the midst of controversy as reports circulate that Eminem's new collaboration with the game may feature three separate skins rather than the conventional two outfits with distinct styles as seen in previous collaborations.

This deviation from the norm has ignited discontent within the community, with players expressing concerns over the potential cost implications of this change and a departure from established collaboration practices.

"If these are separate, that's awful" - Fortnite deviates from previous norms with the new Eminem collaboration

The discontent stems from the idea that other skins from Fortnite's Icon Series, such as LeBron James and Travis Scott, have typically been presented with two distinct outfits with different styles. The precedent set by them has conditioned the community into expecting two versatile outfits rather than standalone entities.

Doing this not only allows players to engage with these collaborations with a more economical approach but also ensures a cohesive and streamlined appearance when choosing a particular character or outfit. Additionally, the bundles are priced in a way that makes them cheaper than purchasing all items included in the bundle separately.

In the case of Eminem's potential triple-skin release, the community fears it could heavily impact the bundle price for the skin, inflating it beyond usual. The game traditionally bundles outfits, back blings, and other cosmetic items to offer players a more comprehensive package.

That said, the introduction of three separate Eminem skins may disrupt this convention, leading to increased costs for players looking to get their hands on the entire set.

The community reacts to Eminem collaboration potentially including three separate skins

This new rumored change has largely faced negative reception. Here's what some players had to say about the upcoming collaboration:

The community's reaction to the Eminem collaboration reflects a broader sentiment regarding in-game purchases. The potential departure from the established model with the Eminem collaboration has sparked debates and discussions about Epic Games' strategies for content monetization and whether they align with player expectations.

As the controversy surrounding the Fortnite x Eminem collaboration unfolds, gamers are closely watching for official announcements from Epic Games. The community is eager to learn whether the speculated three separate skins will indeed be the case or if the developers will adjust their approach to this collaboration based on player feedback.

