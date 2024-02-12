Rumor: Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration could be in development

According to the latest rumors, Epic Games could be working on a Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration. While there is no source for this information, the community at large has reached this conclusion after a new emote called Repear's Showtime was added to the Item Shop today, February 12. While the emote itself is not a hint of any kind, the music featured on it has a direct reference to Hazbin Hotel.

The music featured is from a song called "INSANE," performed by Black Gryph0n and Baasik. It's a fan-made tribute to Hazbin Hotel, and seeing it officially added in-game has sent fans into a frenzy. Sadly, while the rumor ends here, there is a lot that fans are now expecting to see in the future.

That said, here is what to potentially expect from a Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration.

Potential Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration has the community psyched

Although the rumor regarding a potential collaboration ends with the Reaper's Showtime emote, knowing Epic Games, this could be a hint. They have done similar things in the past to tease upcoming collaborations. Sadly, not all came to fruition.

However, given the variety of crossovers in recent times - namely Rick and Morty and Family Guy - Hazbin Hotel would be a perfect addition to the Metaverse. Since a strong fanbase already exists, integrating elements of the show into Fortnite will be received well.

This is what the community had to say about a potential Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration:

As seen from the comments, fans are excited about the idea of this collaboration being executed on a grand scale. Since cartoons have lately begun catering to older demographics as well, Epic Games realizes the potential for collaborations with such franchises.

When could the Fortnite Hazbin Hotel collaboration come to fruition?

However, without a source to confirm if anything is in development, there is no guarantee that this will even come to fruition. While there may be a fan-base that would love a full-scale collaboration in-game, Epic Games may decide against it for various reasons.

Nevertheless, since an official teaser of sorts was shared by Epic Games in the form of the Reaper's Showtime emote, perhaps a year from now, a collaboration could come to pass.

However, it's best to take all of this with a pinch of salt. When information about the collaboration is available, leakers/data miners will likely share the same.

