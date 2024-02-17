"That's not Emoting. That's idling in style": Fortnite community outraged by No Cure Emote

Fortnite is known far and wide for its vast library of emotes and gestures that have become more than just another cosmetic aspect of the player's outfit; it is also a form of self-expression in-game. However, the recently released No Cure emote has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community due to its underwhelming nature, leading one player to state:

"That's not Emoting. That's idling in style"

The No Cure emote is a new addition to the in-game Item Shop in Chapter 5 Season 1, and is priced at 500 V-Bucks. This price tag has drawn the displeasure of the Fortnite community, with players feeling that the emote falls short in terms of value and creativity, especially when compared to other in-game emotes.

That said, let's take a look at what the community had to say about the No Cure Emote in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"How is Reaper's Showtime priced lower than this?" - The Fortnite community is disappointed with the No Cure emote's underwhelming animation

Unlike other emotes in the game's vast cosmetic library that features dynamic movements and expressive gimmicks that demonstrate enthusiasm, the No Cure emote simply has the character kicking their feet backward and not doing much else. The static nature of the emote, mixed with a lack of expressiveness, has become a source of frustration for the community.

This is only made worse by the emote's price tag. Since it is priced at around 500 V-Bucks, players expect a lot more than just subtle movements that lack the flair that is typically associated with the in-game emotes.

Many players expressed their disappointment, going as far as questioning whether the No Cure emote can truly be classified as a full-fledged emote or if it's just a glorified idle animation. Some members of the community drew comparisons to other emotes, such as the Blinding Lights emote, and the recently released Reaper's Showtime emote, which is a much more dynamic and expressive emote that is available for only 300 V-Bucks.

Players questioned why the No Cure emote commands a higher cost despite its lackluster entertainment value, highlighting the discrepancy in pricing in relation to the Reaper's Showtime emote.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Amidst the disappointment, however, some players in the Fortnite community expressed how they would still purchase the emote, despite its underwhelming animation, based purely on the fact that it features music from Aurora, the popular Norwegian singer-songwriter.

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/ProdbyPyxlwhip from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

With the recent debates and frustrations surrounding in-game emotes raging on, it remains unclear whether Epic Games will address the community's concerns not just with the No Cure emote but also other emotes moving forward.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!