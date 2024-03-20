Fortnite Battle Royale will be developed using UEFN starting in 2025

Epic Games just wrapped up their GDC State of Unreal conference and has revealed new information about Fortnite's future and how the game's upcoming seasons will be affected. The developers have disclosed that the battle royale's new seasons will be designed in UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) starting in 2025. Knowing Unreal Editor's capabilities, this development is sure to excite fans.

The State of Unreal conference held many surprises for players, with Epic Games announcing new LEGO UEFN islands like the newly released LEGO Cat Island Adventure. However, one of the more exciting announcements was related to Battle Royale and how Epic Games will now be utilizing their trademark UEFN's assets and systems to develop future seasons.

What does the use of UEFN in future Fortnite seasons mean for the game?

The potential that arises from the utilization of UEFN in Battle Royale is immense and vast. Ever since the integration of UEFN into the game's Creative mode, players have been consistently creating new and innovative experiences that allow the game to have unparalleled variety.

Now, with Epic Games utilizing the assets available to Fortnite Creators and potentially even more unreleased elements, the developers can create an experience like never before. The new seasons will have the potential to bring more wacky and otherworldly ideas with them than ever before.

One of the most impactful aspects of this new feature is the in-game live events. While the live events introduced by Epic Games in Fortnite are already unlike any other game, UEFN will elevate these events to another level.

However, this could also be seen as a negative as Fortnite already runs on the extremely powerful Unreal Engine 5, and some players feel like utilizing UEFN could restrict the capabilities of what Battle Royale has to offer. As Epic Games implements UEFN into Battle Royale in 2025, it remains to be seen if it will elevate the game to new levels or restrict what it can provide its players with.

