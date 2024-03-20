LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The LEGO Group has released three brand-new LEGO Fortnite Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) maps, bringing a layer of creativity and variety to the already vast collaboration. One of these fresh maps is the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure map, a unique and endearing UEFN experience that allows players to treat and take care of their virtual best friend, a cat.

The LEGO Cat Island Adventure map is all about meeting up with a friendly cat and spending time with it, engaging in activities to keep the cat happy. This article will explain how players can find the LEGO Cat Island Aventure and make a new friend in a world filled with LEGO bricks and items.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure

UEFN map code

Players can easily delve into the new Cat Island Adventure (Image via The LEGO Group)

Like other LEGO UEFN maps like LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun, the LEGO Cat Island Adventure map has been constructed with the help of UEFN's capabilities and built largely using LEGO Bricks. Since Epic Games is doing a huge push with their LEGO UEFN maps, the Cat Island Adventure map will likely be featured prominently in the Discover tab.

That said, if you cannot locate the Creative map, you can go to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will be prompted to put in the map code for the LEGO Fortnite Cat Island Adventure: 4051-8342-2747.

Once you have put in the map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Cat Island Adventure UEFN map. You can now jump into a game and get started on your friendship with the feline companion.

How to play

The LEGO Cat Island Adventure map gives you a feline friend to take care of (Image via The LEGO Group)

Once you've launched the game mode, you will be transported to an island where you will meet your new best friend, a cat. You are then tasked with taking care of this cat and making sure it is happy throughout. You can achieve this by performing various activities, such as feeding the cat fruit, bathing it in a tub, and even constructing playthings for the cat to enjoy.

Your mission in this UEFN game mode is simple: keep the cat as happy as you can, and if the cat is unhappy with how it is being treated, it will let you know.

