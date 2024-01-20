"Tim Sweeney, you have a moderation problem in Unreal Engine for Fortnite": Creator delivers a virtual message to Epic Games' CEO

Fortnite Creative provides an expansive landscape where players can become creators and make experiences limited only by imagination. However, a recent video message from prominent Creative 2.0 creator SuperMassive has shed light upon the frustrations that come with the UEFN (Unreal Engine for Fortnite) moderation system. The clip was directly conveyed to Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney, and came after the creator's Box Fight map was banned.

The message was conveyed through a virtual character within SuperMassive's banned Box Fight map. The Creative 2.0 creator directly addressed Tim Sweeney and highlighted the issues that content creators face due to the malfunctioning moderation system within UEFN, stating:

"Tim Sweeney, you have a moderation problem in Unreal Engine for Fortnite"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"We know moderation isn't easy" - Fortnite makes an appeal for better moderation in Unreal Engine for Fortnite

Expand Tweet

SuperMassive explained that the map initially passed moderation. But when an update was launched to fix issues with the scoring devices in the map, the map failed moderation. This resulted in the Fortnite Creative 2.0 map being completely blocked and de-listed. The cause behind this was given to be code 1.15 in the guidelines, citing concerns related to obscenity, and it specifically concerned an asset of a sitting mannequin within the map.

The creator expressed how they know that moderation is a necessary element of the Fortnite ecosystem. However, they argued that blacklisting the entire map over a Sitting Mannequin asset, which had nothing obscene about it, seemed out of line and excessive. SuperMassive even expressed their willingness to correct the flagged issue if they were given the opportunity. However, since there is no way for them to appeal, the map stays de-listed.

SuperMassive also highlighted a deeper and more problematic issue with the moderation system by referencing recent controversies related to Creative 2.0 maps, with racist names being allowed to exist and appear on the Discovery page. This raises an issue with potential inconsistencies in the moderation process, especially with the introduction of the recently implemented age ratings guidelines.

Expand Tweet

The creator also raised concerns about other Creative 2.0 creators using third-party IPs (Intellectual Properties) like Jigsaw and Spider-Man to promote their Creative maps. SuperMassive highlighted the irony of such maps since characters like Jigsaw are often associated with obscenity and gore and are still allowed to be featured in Creative maps.

Additionally, using the weight that these established IPs carry, it becomes a lot more challenging for original Creative 2.0 maps to compete against those using recognizable names and faces to market their creations.

Furthermore, SuperMassive also referenced a statement made by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney at GDC 2023, where he expressed a vision for an open metaverse that allows musicians, music labels, and film and television studios to bring their characters into and create lively virtual experiences.

Expand Tweet

Highlighting this, SuperMassive called for clearer guidelines regarding the use of established third-party IPs. He also suggested a potential three-appeal system, much like the V-Bucks refund tokens, for Fortnite Creative 2.0, which will allow players to appeal when their maps are banned or delisted. They explained how if the creator wins the appeal, they retain their appeal. But if the appeal fails, they lose one of the three appeals.

SuperMassive's virtual message to Tim Sweeney is simple. The message serves as a plea for Epic Games to reevaluate and maintain a consistent and fair moderation system when it comes to UEFN. The creator agrees with the fact that maintaining a moderation system can be a difficult process and proposes a collaborative approach to address issues like the one he highlighted.

The plea emphasizes the importance of developing a nurturing environment where original ideas can flourish and co-exist alongside established names and IPs in Fortnite's ever-evolving metaverse.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!