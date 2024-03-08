Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is here, and with a brand new season comes a new Battle Pass for players to explore and progress through. With new POIs (Points of Interest) and weapons to explore, the latest Battle Pass brings new characters and much-anticipated collaborations to the Island. While the servers are still down, we have our first look at what the Battle Pass offers.
With the Greek Mythology theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass is filled with Greek Gods and related cosmetics like Back Bling, Gliders, and more. This article will break down all the skins and other cosmetics included in the Battle Pass.
What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass brings to the game
The Myths and Mortals Battle Pass features Gods from the Greek pantheon, ranging from the Overseer of the Underworld, Hades, to the King of the Gods, Zeus. Given below is a full list of cosmetics included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass:
Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop
Page 1
- Cerberus Loading Screen
- Shaderippers Pickaxe
- Bork Bork Bork Emoticon
- Cerberus Bite Item Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Shadow's Bite Glider
- Hadean Gate Backbling
- Shadebox Emote
- Cerberus Outfit
Page 2
- Rise of the Pantheon Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Immortal Shaderippers Pickaxe Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Immortal Hadean Gate Backbling Style
- Immortal Shadow's Bite Glider Style
- Immortal Cerberus Outfit Style
Page 3
- Aphrodite Loading Screen
- Selfie Shot Emoticon
- Heart Fall Contrail
- Banner Icon
- Gilded Heart Item Wrap
- Heart's Carver Pickaxe
- Aphrodite Outfit
Page 4
- Immortal Aphrodite Loading Screen
- Immortal Heart's Rest Backbling Style
- Heart Collector Spray
- Immortal Heart's Carver Pickaxe Style
- Immortal Heartwinder Glider Style
- Sweet Swing Emote
- Immortal Aphrodite Outfit Style
Page 5
- Poseidon Loading Screen
- Swim Free Lobby Music
- Maelstrom Item Wrap
- Tritonos Waves Emoticon
- Cozy Conch Back Bling
- Breakshore Trident Pickaxe
- Poseidon Outfit
Page 6
- Immortal Poseidon Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Murktide Item Wrap
- Slurp King's Challenge Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Conch Call Emote
- Immortal Poseidon
Page 7
- Medusa Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Stony GG Emoticon
- Gorgon's Aegis Back Bling
- The Gorgonblade Pickaxe
- Snake-Eyed Spray
- Medusa Outfit
Page 8
- Gorgon Warrior Medusa Loading Screen
- Serpentine Summoning Emote
- Banner Icon
- Serpent's Eye Item Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Warrior's Gorgonblade Pickaxe Style
- Gorgon Warrior Medusa Outfit Style
Page 9
- Zeus Loading Screen
- Stormy Descent Contrail
- Shockin' Emoticon
- Thunderbold Aegis Back Bling
- The Grand Olympus Guitar
- Thunder & Lightning Glider
- Zeus Outfit
Page 10
- Conqueror Zeus Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Tempest Flight Emote
- Thunder Clap Item Wrap
- Bolt Blades Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Conqueror Zeus Outfit Style
Page 11
- Artemis Loading Screen
- The Huntress Aims Spray
- Arrowpoint Carver Pickaxe
- Starry-Eyed Artemis Emoticon
- Huntress Lyre Back Bling
- Moonlit Mystery Emote
- Artemis Outfit
Page 12
- Immortal Artemis Loading Screen
- Immortal Huntress Lyre Back Bling Style
- Banner Icon
- Immortal Arrowpoint Carver Pickaxe
- Immortal Moonbow Breezer Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Immortal Artemis Outfit Style
Page 13
- Hades Loading Screen
- Shadowsmoke Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- The Underworlder Bass
- Hadean Key Pickaxe
- Elysium Item Wrap
- Hades Outfit
Page 14
- Immortal Hades Loading Screen
- Snakebite Keyring Back Bling
- Underworld Rock Emoticon
- You're All Mine Lobby Music
- Hadean Chariot Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dark Transformation Built-In Emote
Bonus Rewards in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass
Page 1
- Heartwinder Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Gorgon Warrior's Aegis Back Bling Style
- The Hunting Ground Lobby Music
- Magmatic Poseidon Outfit Style
Page 2
- Breakshore Hammer Pickaxe Style
- Magma Wave Item Wrap
- Stellar Barrage Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Immortal Zeus Outfit Style
Page 3
- Eternal Hunt Item Wrap
- The Olympians Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Heart's Rest Back Bling
- Elysian Artemis Outfit Style
Page 4
- Lethean Chariot Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Gorgonik Mic Microphone
- 100 V-Bucks
- Lethean Hades Outfit Style
Like most previous Battle Passes, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to access the full library of cosmetics the new pass has to offer.
Remember that purchasing and unlocking all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass will reap you up to 1500 V-Bucks, which they can choose to spend on future Battle Passes or Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics.
The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!