Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass: Full list of every skin from Tier 1 to 100

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is here, and with a brand new season comes a new Battle Pass for players to explore and progress through. With new POIs (Points of Interest) and weapons to explore, the latest Battle Pass brings new characters and much-anticipated collaborations to the Island. While the servers are still down, we have our first look at what the Battle Pass offers.

With the Greek Mythology theme of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass is filled with Greek Gods and related cosmetics like Back Bling, Gliders, and more. This article will break down all the skins and other cosmetics included in the Battle Pass.

What the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass brings to the game

The Myths and Mortals Battle Pass features Gods from the Greek pantheon, ranging from the Overseer of the Underworld, Hades, to the King of the Gods, Zeus. Given below is a full list of cosmetics included in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass:

Page 1

Page 1 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Cerberus Loading Screen

Shaderippers Pickaxe

Bork Bork Bork Emoticon

Cerberus Bite Item Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Shadow's Bite Glider

Hadean Gate Backbling

Shadebox Emote

Cerberus Outfit

Page 2

Page 2 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Rise of the Pantheon Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Immortal Shaderippers Pickaxe Style

100 V-Bucks

Immortal Hadean Gate Backbling Style

Immortal Shadow's Bite Glider Style

Immortal Cerberus Outfit Style

Page 3

Page 3 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Aphrodite Loading Screen

Selfie Shot Emoticon

Heart Fall Contrail

Banner Icon

Gilded Heart Item Wrap

Heart's Carver Pickaxe

Aphrodite Outfit

Page 4

Page 4 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Immortal Aphrodite Loading Screen

Immortal Heart's Rest Backbling Style

Heart Collector Spray

Immortal Heart's Carver Pickaxe Style

Immortal Heartwinder Glider Style

Sweet Swing Emote

Immortal Aphrodite Outfit Style

Page 5

Page 5 - Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Poseidon Loading Screen

Swim Free Lobby Music

Maelstrom Item Wrap

Tritonos Waves Emoticon

Cozy Conch Back Bling

Breakshore Trident Pickaxe

Poseidon Outfit

Page 6

Page 6 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Immortal Poseidon Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Murktide Item Wrap

Slurp King's Challenge Spray

100 V-Bucks

Conch Call Emote

Immortal Poseidon

Page 7

Page 7 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Medusa Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Stony GG Emoticon

Gorgon's Aegis Back Bling

The Gorgonblade Pickaxe

Snake-Eyed Spray

Medusa Outfit

Page 8

Page 8 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Gorgon Warrior Medusa Loading Screen

Serpentine Summoning Emote

Banner Icon

Serpent's Eye Item Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Warrior's Gorgonblade Pickaxe Style

Gorgon Warrior Medusa Outfit Style

Page 9

Page 9 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Zeus Loading Screen

Stormy Descent Contrail

Shockin' Emoticon

Thunderbold Aegis Back Bling

The Grand Olympus Guitar

Thunder & Lightning Glider

Zeus Outfit

Page 10

Page 10 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Conqueror Zeus Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Tempest Flight Emote

Thunder Clap Item Wrap

Bolt Blades Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Conqueror Zeus Outfit Style

Page 11

Page 11 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Artemis Loading Screen

The Huntress Aims Spray

Arrowpoint Carver Pickaxe

Starry-Eyed Artemis Emoticon

Huntress Lyre Back Bling

Moonlit Mystery Emote

Artemis Outfit

Page 12

Page 12 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Immortal Artemis Loading Screen

Immortal Huntress Lyre Back Bling Style

Banner Icon

Immortal Arrowpoint Carver Pickaxe

Immortal Moonbow Breezer Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Immortal Artemis Outfit Style

Page 13

Page 13 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Hades Loading Screen

Shadowsmoke Contrail

100 V-Bucks

The Underworlder Bass

Hadean Key Pickaxe

Elysium Item Wrap

Hades Outfit

Page 14

Page 14 - Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Immortal Hades Loading Screen

Snakebite Keyring Back Bling

Underworld Rock Emoticon

You're All Mine Lobby Music

Hadean Chariot Glider

100 V-Bucks

Dark Transformation Built-In Emote

Bonus Rewards in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass

Page 1

Bonus Rewards Page 1 (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Heartwinder Glider

100 V-Bucks

Gorgon Warrior's Aegis Back Bling Style

The Hunting Ground Lobby Music

Magmatic Poseidon Outfit Style

Page 2

Bonus Rewards Page 2 (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Breakshore Hammer Pickaxe Style

Magma Wave Item Wrap

Stellar Barrage Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Immortal Zeus Outfit Style

Page 3

Bonus Rewards Page 3 (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Eternal Hunt Item Wrap

The Olympians Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Heart's Rest Back Bling

Elysian Artemis Outfit Style

Page 4

Bonus Rewards Page 4 (Image via iFireMonkey on X)

Lethean Chariot Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Gorgonik Mic Microphone

100 V-Bucks

Lethean Hades Outfit Style

Like most previous Battle Passes, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass will be available for purchase for 950 V-Bucks, allowing players to access the full library of cosmetics the new pass has to offer.

Remember that purchasing and unlocking all the tiers in the premium Battle Pass will reap you up to 1500 V-Bucks, which they can choose to spend on future Battle Passes or Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics.

