3 reasons why PUBG Mobile Indian version's release date has been delayed

Since its advent, PUBG Mobile has witnessed stupendous growth and has become one of the most popular and played games of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation has transcended beyond the limits of casual gaming and has a growing competitive scene.

The game has established a massive playerbase in India. However, the users from the country were left in dismay after the title was banned by the Government of India (GOI) in September this year due to security and privacy reasons.

PUBG Corporation, on 12th November, announced that they would be releasing a special version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. However, no exact release date was provided, leaving fans anxiously waiting for the title's comeback.

Also read: List of guest account restrictions in PUBG Mobile

Why PUBG Mobile Indian version's release date has been delayed?

#1 - Government orders

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the IT Act. Despite being registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, they require a green signal from the government for the release.

Earlier, there were reports that the government may not allow PUBG Mobile's return to India unless the concerns have been addressed.

Advertisement

#2 - Complete compliance

Another possible reason for the release's delay might be that the developers are trying to ensure they are completely compliant with the government's requirements so that there are no concerns after the release. Earlier in September, the game was banned due to security and privacy reasons.

For this, Krafton also inked a deal with Microsoft Azure, which will ensure that data privacy and security is on top of the priority list. With this partnership, the products of Krafton, including PUBG Mobile, will use the services of the Microsoft-owned company.

#3 In-game changes and servers

The Indian version of the game will feature some changes compared to the game's global version, including the green hit effect, a feature to limit the game time, and more. Also, there is a possibility that the changes and servers are not yet ready.

Also read: List of official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India