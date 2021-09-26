3 of Red Owl Gaming's BGMI players bid farewell to the team

With the first BGMI tournament Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021) drawing closer, esports organizations in the country are preparing and bolstering their squads. Notably, Red Owl Gaming are making the headlines with their roster going through a mini exodus.

Red Owl Gaming releases its three BGMI players:-

In recent news regarding competitive BGMI, Red Owl Gaming released three players from their lineup. The announcement was made through the team's social media profiles. The released players are as follows:

Seervi - Naresh Kumar Ted - Manmeet Singh Vashu - Vashu Bharadwaj

The organization stated that they had parted ways with the players through mutual consent. Red Owl Gaming also announced that they were putting their esports operations on hold for a while before promising to return with new lineups across various titles.

The aforementioned players had joined the organization in the month of June, this year. Along with them, 420op and Viru were also notable inclusions. Despite playing numerous scrims and third-party tournaments over the course of three months, the team failed to secure any top spots.

Apparently, their tepid displays can be attributed to the lack of synergy between the players. Despite teeming with individual skills, the team failed to gel together as a roster, prompting the organization to take conclusive steps.

Earlier, the BGMI organization had also bid farewell to Viru, who left to join 8Bit.

Coupled with that, Ted and Seervi are rumored to have joined Galaxy Racer, an organization they had previously been affiliated with. The two were recently seen playing scrims with MJ and another unknown player from GXR, but there hasn't been any official announcement regarding this matter. Vashu's new lineup is still unknown as of yet.

Regarding Red Owl Gaming, the only player currently remaining on the roster is 420op. Notably, he has also been spotted playing with Savitar, Jordan and Swag. The latter-most is rumored to be joining Red Owl Gaming. However, no official statement has been made yet.

It will be intriguing to see which organizations these players end up joining in the coming future, and how they perform in the BGMI Series 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul