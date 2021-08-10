Top 4 latest BGMI roster announcements for BGIS 2021

The BGIS 2021 registration has been extended, and the deadline is yet to be revealed. There are rumors that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will only start after the iOS BGMI release.

This has sparked hope among professional esports players, as every professional esports team is in a full-fledged grinding mode for the BGIS 2021. There are also a few newly formed teams working hard to get ready for the event.

This article introduces newly formed rosters and analyzes them on experience, assaulting skills, and strategies ahead of the BGIS 2021.

Four best newly-formed BGMI rosters for BGIS 2021

Redowl Gaming

The line-up of Viru, Seervi, Vashu, Ted, 420 doesn't need any introduction. All these names are pretty familiar in the Indian esports community. The addition of Viru and 420 to the experienced and veteran ex-Synerge's squad was spectacular.

Synergy was one of the oldest PUBG Mobile rosters, having played the PMPL and PMWL. Viru and 420 bring additional gun power that the team needs and they now tick all the boxes for a great BGMI squad.

Their performances in recent scrims and tournaments have been good, but the roster is yet to reach its true potential. The team requires all hands on deck to become champions of BGIS.

Redowl Gaming is building a strong network of influencers and content creators and will soon expand its esports presence to more games. Their gaming house is amongst the best gaming facilities in India. They have built an excellent gaming house in a short span, hinting that they are here to stay.

Experience - 3.5/5

Assaulting Skills - 3/5

Strategy- 2.5/5

7Sea Esports

7Sea Esports is an Indian esports organization with a presence across South Asia. They recently acquired a roster for BGMI comprising Prince, Sarang, Aladin, and Spray god.

Prince and Aladin bring experience to the squad, as both started their careers at the PMCO 2019.

Sarang and Spraygod are relatively new to esports, but their assaulting skills have proven handy for their previous teams. Spraygod recently topped many of the Kill Leader Board in scrims and has proven his gunpower.

The team is performing well and will see themselves as tough contenders for BGIS 2021.

Experience - 3.5/5

Assaulting skills - 3.5/5

Strategy - 3/5

Skylightz Gaming (SG)

Skylightz Gaming is an international esports organization specializing in mobile esports (Free fire and PUBG). They already have an Indonesian and Nepalese team and recently acquired the ex-Future Station line-up of Ronak, Gamlaboy, Saumaraj, and Pukar.

Ronak needs no introduction, as he is an accomplished sniper and a senior player in the game, currently playing as an assaulter. The other three started their professional esports careers after the PMCO 2020. They have consistently shown their presence on kill leader boards.

The team is on a great run, recently getting a podium finish in the first-ever official BGMI tournament, and is training hard for the BGIS 2021.

Experience - 2.5/5

Assaulting Skills - 3.5/5

Strategy - 3.5/5

Revenant Esports

An India-based esports organization started competing in COD MP and expanded its presence into the Call of Duty: Mobile BR and Clash of Clans.

They recently added a BGMI roster consisting of Encore, Paradox, Austin X, and Topdawg. Paradox, Encore, and Austin bring in experience to the squad. They have been in BGMI (PUBG) esports for quite some time.

Topdawg, meanwhile, got his breakthrough after a stellar performance at the PMCO 2020. They also recently won Revamp Battle, conducted by Ebullient Gaming. Austin was the top fragger of the tournament.

The roster looks solid, and with the experience, they have a greater chance of winning the BGIS crown.

Experience - 4/5

Assaulting skills - 3/5

Strategy - 3.5/5

These newly formed teams pose strong competition for existing teams at the BGIS 2021 even though they still need time to build their team synergy and coordination.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

